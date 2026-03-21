Titans Looking to Shake Brutal Statistic Next Season

The Tennessee Titans’ fast, seemingly unending run of rebuild-related moves this offseason has excitement levels in and around the franchise at a relatively high level. Throw the new uniforms into that batch and you’ve got a winning formula, at least off the field.

Of course, within a rebuild come specific aspects of a team that must be addressed. For the Titans, with a combined six wins over the past two seasons, more needed to be changed than what could be left alone. And, to Robert Saleh and the front office's credit, the roster already looks much more competitive than it did even a few short weeks ago.

But one outlying wound remains, specifically on the offensive end. The Titans' highest-yardage receiver came in the form of (now Washington Commander) Chig Okonkwo. That count? Just 560 yards.

Cam Ward needs weapons, and ones far beyond that rate.

Ward Needs High-Rate Weapons

Okonkwo's number was the lowest leading metric for Tennessee since Robert Woods' 527 in 2022. The obvious difference is that this past year's team didn't have Derrick Henry in the backfield to pick up any of that slack. The 3-14 resulting season says all you'd need to know.

To be fair to Tennessee, Wan'Dale Robinson's addition in free agency is a fairly massive one, supplying Ward with a receiver who nearly doubled Okonkwo's team-leading rate all by himself last season in New York. For now, he's the Titans' perennial "WR1."

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike (17) | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But Robinson can't carry that weight alone. Otherwise, Tennessee's pass-catching room remains almost entirely unchanged. Will-be sophomores Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike remain put, with the latter more than likely to do his damage on special teams, and veteran Calvin Ridley just agreed to restructure his contract (taking less money) to remain as well.

Adding Another Ingredient

Either of the former playmakers, or the latter, could realistically improve under a more efficient system and with a second-year Cam Ward in control. But even one more ingredient in that system could completely shift the landscape for the better.

Opposing teams will know going in that Robinson is the best (for now) receiver on the field for Tennessee; barring a real jump from either Ayomanor or Dike, the Titans could spend a little extra in free agency (or take a chance in the incoming draft) to avoid a cumbersome year like the one they just endured.

But that move looks entirely possible given the team's penchant for addressing issues and doing so on multiple levels this offseason. Hope remains yet for Ward and a hopefully competitive Titans offense.

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