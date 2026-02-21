Titans Draft Trends: How Tennessee Has Attacked the NFL Combine

After an offseason thus far rife with coaching hires, staff speculation and, thereafter, introductory press conferences, the Tennessee Titans are now primed to turn their focus to the actual roster of players at hand. With Robert Saleh now leading the charge, their preferences in that regard have certainly changed.

With the 2026 NFL Combine now less than one week away, the Titans share a league-wide onus to scout talent suited to their specific needs and, according to their selections, come up with a series of impactful draft picks that’ll satisfy both fans and players.

Sounds easy, right? The tumultuous nature of the multi-month draft process isn’t lost on any staff or front office. But for Tennessee, a team that wants to take little to nothing from their last coach, looking back to last year's combine may actually be beneficial.

A Surprisingly Solid Haul

Say what you will about the short-lived Brian Callahan era (truly, much can be said), but he and the Titans’ 2025 draft haul were shockingly well-suited to the franchise then and now. In 2024, too, Tennessee hauled in defensive risers Cedric Gray and T'Vondre Sweat, among others.

It wasn't all flawless in 2025; specifically, EDGE Oluwafemi Oladejo, drafted in the second round, had little to no impact in his first campaign with the Titans. Similarly, S Kevin Winston Jr., while slowly improving, didn't force a turnover and managed only one sack in limited minutes.

Tennessee Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi, left, and new head coach Robert Saleh | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the other hand, though, are Cam Ward, Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike and Gunnar Helm. Ward is the obvious winner, selected first overall (15 touchdowns thrown and the rookie passing yards record), but Dike made a Pro Bowl in his first attempt, and both Ayomanor and Dike matched him with two scores caught a piece across the board.

The four - a QB, two WR's and a TE - have essentially formed the bones of a young Tennessee offense that new coordinator Brian Daboll will now inherit.

Benefitting From the Bones

All the way up until the combine last year (just as it is this year), the Titans seemed to be placing an especial focus on defense. EDGE Abdul Carter stole headlines and, at times, was even making an argument for the Titans' first overall pick.

But in going with Ward instead, Tennessee seemed to swap their priorities (for the most part) and ended up drafting an entire crew of offensive potentialities.

Heading into this year's combine, the draft noise is once again defensively oriented. If the Titans can learn anything from their most recent foray into this very same process, it's to take a stab at young, playmaking talent and fill direct, big-play needs.

Ironically enough, it was the man under center last year. This time around, it's the guy on the edge in front of him, on the opposite side of the ball.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!