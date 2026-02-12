Titans Draft Class Among NFL's Best

The Tennessee Titans spent an alarming portion of their 2025-26 campaign relying on rookies to do the dirty work, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Not only was Cam Ward in his first go-around under center, but in the wake of receivers Tyler Lockett (per his own request) and Calvin Ridley being obsolete, unhealthy or both, the Titans had to look to young talent in that department too.

The team's duo of rookie pass-catchers, in the form of Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike, did plenty more than initially expected, with the latter specifically being elected to the Pro Bowl.

With more than half of Ward's 15 thrown touchdowns between them (four a piece), the 3-14 Titans found occasional blips of hope and light when it came to scoring the ball as a result of this scrappy trio. Making up the recognizable end of the Titans' draft class, their efforts were recently rewarded in an article posted on NFL.com.

Giving the Rooks Their Flowers

Dubbed the "rookie report cards," Gennaro Filice went through and ranked every single NFL team's class of freshman based on their first-season performances. Tennessee, in unusual fashion for the franchise, finished towards the very top of the list.

Coming in at no. 6, Filice had only positivity to share about the core of the team's future.

"I couldn’t help but come away impressed with the former zero-star recruit’s breathtaking arm talent and dogged determination....Ward routinely exhibited the kind of ability that keeps me bullish on his NFL upside," Filice wrote. "And Tennessee’s decision to triple dip on targets in the fourth round of last year’s draft paid off in spades, as Chimere Dike, Gunnar Helm and Elic Ayomanor each eclipsed 40 receptions, giving Ward a pass-catching core to grow with."

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike (17) | Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

A Core to Grow With

On the cusp of a draft that appears equally, if not more important, looking back on the Titans' successes in last year's iteration rings a hopeful tune for what the team may be able to accomplish going forward.

Assuming the "young bucks" continue to improve, it'll be a matter of protecting the passer and surrounding his catchers with equivalent, hopefully more experienced talent to continue to grow them. And, as far as the team's new leadership goes:

"New head coach Robert Saleh has plenty of work to do in Nashville," Filice added, "but the cupboard isn’t bare. Brian Daboll has enticing pieces to coordinate in this offense."

The Titans have all the pieces; now, it's up to Saleh and his staff to put them together prior to taking the field this fall.

