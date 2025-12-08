Titans Effectively Trade Top Draft Pick For Win

After a head coach firing, multiple bouts of injuries and weeks of consistent personnel questions, the Tennessee Titans have secured their second win of the season, and first under interim HC Mike McCoy. On the road against the Cleveland Browns, the NFL’s worst team (by all conceivable metrics) found a way to win on the road - just as they did in week 5 - against the odds.

More at Stake Than a Record

This time though, a lot more was at stake than the win-loss column alone. With the campaign approaching its end and the 2026 NFL Draft looming large, the Titans entered this matchup facing a serious split in odds. With their victory, the scene has changes drastically going forward.

After being widely recognized to be in total control of the draft's top spot, the Titans, with their win, have now submerged their odds and effectively the first overall pick.

Tennessee is now behind the New York Giants and sit just ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders. Whatever can be said about a win, it’s undeniable that the Titans chose the momentary victory over what was surefire first overall placement.

The #Giants now hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft after today's Titans and Saints wins.



Giants have WSH, MIN, LV and DAL to finish the year. pic.twitter.com/zc9E1Q4pze — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 7, 2025

What To Do Next

The obvious, perhaps dreaded follow-up question is that of what Tennessee will do now, given their future plans are expected to take a mild dash due to their victory. To boot, the coach that led the team to the win, Mike McCoy, will soon be replaced by a tenured option that would’ve undeniably enjoyed having unlimited say on who the team will take a chance on in next year’s draft class.

Though inversely, a win now could go a long way for the confidence of players that are already working within the Titans’ walls; specifically, for rookie quarterback Cam Ward, orchestrating 31 points in only his second victory under center is a secondary confirmation of his abilities.

Nobody had necessarily lost faith in the QB - at least, they shouldn’t have - but when a team is losing on what is essentially a weekly basis, it’s easy to doubt every aspect of that team.

The young, anticipated face of the franchise is an especial example. There are positives and negatives to Tennessee’s latest win, but at the end of the day, the game is just that: a win.

Players and fans alike needed a reminder that their team is capable of competing and, for the latter, worth sticking with through historically hard times.

