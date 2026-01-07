Titans Facing Stiff Competition For Matt Nagy

Having already scheduled an interview with Matt Nagy, the Tennessee Titans thought they were in the driver seat.

Ultimately, they thought wrong. Nagy was always going to be a hot commodity this hiring cycle, but he's now been confirmed for three interviews in a two-day span.

Nagy will first be interviewed by the Titans and Las Vegas Raiders on January 8, followed by the Arizona Cardinals on January 9.

The former Chicago Bears head coach and current Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator is one of many names going around as seven teams are currently searching for a new head coach. If the Titans want Nagy that bad, they're going to have to earn him.

Titans Have Always Been Linked To Nagy

The Raiders and Cardinals have requested interviews with Chiefs OC Matt Nagy for their head coaching jobs, sources tell The Insiders.



Nagy is now set to interview with Tennessee and Las Vegas on Thursday and Arizona on Friday. A busy week. pic.twitter.com/RghKOTYoqn — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 7, 2026

Sometimes it's good to follow suit, but sometimes it's better to adadpt. Knowing there are coaches on the market like Kevin Stefanski and John Harbaugh, there's no reason not to pivot if you're the Tennessee Titans.

That said, absolutely still bring in Nagy for an interview. This first will be conducted on-line as in-person interviews aren't allowed for another week. Once those become normal, each team will slowly begin to narrow down their top candidates.

While Nagy has always been a top candidate for the Titans, it's not one everyone is too comfortable with. Sure, he helped lead quite a dynasty in Kansas City, but everyone saw what he did in Chicago with the Bears. Everyone is allowed a second chance, but this could end up being a huge risk that blows up in the Titans face.

Nagy Won't Be Easy To Win Over

Nagy’s schedule, per source:



Thursday: Titans & Raiders

Friday: Cardinals https://t.co/hl2HdKF6XM — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 7, 2026

Knowing there have been comparisons between Cam Ward and Patrick Mahomes, it'd be quite interesting to see what Nagy could do with the No. 1 overall pick. Ward is coming off an injury, but it's one that should't hold him back in year two.

Either way, the Titans are going to have to earn Nagy. Even though they've been linked to him all season, there are now more head coach openings than ever. Some teams may not be done just yet, so it's only a matter of time before Nagy lands a few more interviews.

Three in two days is no joke, and that's only scratching the surface. Tennessee has scheduled interviews with a ton of qualified candidates, Nagy being one of them, but then there's a guy like Jason Garrett who has no business being an NFL head coach in 2026. This hiring cycle is extremely intriguing, and the Titans absolutely can't afford another Brian Callahan situation.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!﻿