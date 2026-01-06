Titans Set Interview Date With Chiefs' Matt Nagy

With two interviews already set, the Tennessee Titans added a third to their schedule.

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy is set to be interviewed by the team on January 8.

The Titans are bringing in Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo on January 7. On the 10th, they'll be bringing in former Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Of those three, Stefanski has the most head coaching experience. Nagy certainly has some of his own, though it's not like he was able to lead the Chicago Bears to the promised land. Ultimately, he's still primed to get a second chance at being a head coach.

Titans Set Interview Date With Matt Nagy

Nagy is being brought in on January 8 for an interview that will be the second in the Titans cycle. Whether interviewing early gives these candidates an advantage or not, it's notable that he's going to be brought in prior to Stefanski.

The Titans know they can't miss on this hire, so it's extremely important to take these interviews as serious as possible. That's not to say they weren't with former head coach Brian Callahan, but it was clear just how unprepared he was to move forward with the Titans rebuild.

Nagy knows what it's like to coach for a struggling team, and one that wins the Super Bowl. He's won not one, but two Super Bowls and has more rings than seemingly all of the Titans candidates combined.

That said, it's not like he's winning those rings as a head coach. He has a career 34-31 regular season record which doesn't include the two playoff games he's lost. Sure, he's one game above .500 overall, but that isn't exactly the most exciting stat in the world.

Nagy's Chances Of Becoming Titans HC

It's still insane to think the Kansas City Chiefs were eliminated from the playoffs and Nagy can be one of the first interviews this team has. He'll look to set the tone as he's the second interview and can undoubtedly leave a lasting impression that other interviews can't match.

Nagy's record isn't the best, but his track record as the Chiefs OC speaks for itself. Other than this season, he's put up stellar numbers and no one can deny just how dominant the Chiefs dynasty was. Nagy has long been one of the top candidates for the Titans, so this is a key interview to monitor so early into the cycle.

