Titans Should Immediately Pursue John Harbaugh for HC Job

After 18 years, John Harbaugh is a man without a job. That could soon change, and the Tennessee Titans know they can't waste anytime.

Having been with the Baltimore Ravens since 2008, it's hard to imagine that team without him. Now, the Tennessee Titans are among many teams that should be chomping at the bit to bring him in for an interview.

Seeing as the Ravens fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers and failed to make the playoffs, teams like the Titans are able to bring him immediately for an interview.

The Titans already have a few interviews on their plate, but they can certainly squeeze in some time for the Super Bowl XLVII Champion and the 2019 AP NFL Coach of the Year.

Why Titans Should Hire Harbaugh

Sources: John Harbaugh is out as the Ravens head coach. pic.twitter.com/Rht9ssh01j — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 6, 2026

Even though the success hasn't been there in Baltimore these past few years, Harbaugh's expertise is something that can't be overlooked. He's 193-124 overall as a head coach which includes his stellar 13-11 mark in the postseason.

Harbaugh, other than Mike McCarthy, has arguably more experience than every other coach combined on the market. He began working in the NFL in 1998 as a special teams coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles before working his way up to being their defensive backs coach.

The 63-year-old has only worked for two NFL teams in his 28-year career. No one can question his loyalty, longevity, or sustained success at the top level. The Titans know what their priorities are, and Harbaugh checks all the boxes.

Adam Schefter On Harbaugh's Firing

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh walks the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL football game between Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Dec. 14, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"John Harbaugh now is expected to become the top head-coaching candidate in this hiring cycle, per multiple league sources. Multiple teams now are expected to be interested in hiring him, and his presence is expected to have big ramifications," Schefter wrote.

While he didn't specifically mention the Titans, they have to be one of the top teams in that list. They currently have a few interviews scheduled through the end of the week, but they can't waste any time showing interest in Harbaugh.

He'll absolutely need time to breathe and process what just happened, but it's been a long time coming in Baltimore. If they wanted to get Lamar Jackson and former Titans running back Derrick Henry a Super Bowl, it clearly wasn't happening with Harbaugh. For whatever reason, things just weren't working out. That said, he's still a tremendous head coach and the Titans would love to have him.

