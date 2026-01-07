Titans Fans React to Surprising Jason Garrett Interview News

In a move that could set the team back another decade, the Tennessee Titans are set to interview Jason Garrett.

Garrett, the former Dallas Cowboys head coach and current NBC analyst, is set to interview for the Titans' head coaching vacancy on January 9.

Having been out of the league since 2021, the three-time Super Bowl Champion has been a mainstay on NBC. He had an overall record of 87-70 as a head coach in the league, but that doesn't mean he has what it takes to coach a team in this era.

Garrett hasn't been a head coach since 2019, and everyone remembers how his time with Dallas went on the back-end. He was far from perfect, and Titans fans know this isn't a name they want as their head coach.

Titans Fans Stunned By Garrett Interview

Titans fans look away — Grady (@GradyKnowsBall) January 6, 2026

Hundreds of responses flooded Adam Schefter's post confirming the Titans were bringing in Garrett for an interview. Fans were left stunned, appauled, speechless, and basically every word imaginable.

"Oh please, please let the Titans hire Jason Garrett!!! Signed, Jags fans," this fan wrote. Even though the Jacksonville Jaguars stomped the Titans in both games this season, they'd love to see the organization in a rebuild for another few years.

What are they smoking down in Tenny — Evelyn Halpert (@ChavieHalpert) January 6, 2026

Another added, "Interviewing Jason Garrett in 2026 feels less like a search and more like running out of ideas," while this fan responded, "Titans don’t let this guy kill year two ward the way he did year two Jones."

Some fans support the move for their sanity, "Please hire him…I don’t want to see him on TV anymore." As sad it is to say, it's not like the Titans are getting a primetime game anytime soon.

They just be interviewing anyone huh — Joey (@JoeyLaf7) January 6, 2026

"I have a better idea. Fire the person in charge of interviewing people, because they’re interviewing a lot of bad candidates," this fan wrote. That led to another response, "Harbaugh out there and we brining this tub of plain pasta no butter in."

"Just an interview guys relax," one fan wrote as he tried to calm the fanbase down. Either way, it's a puzzling one at that, "This is genuinely one of the funniest headlines I’ve ever read in my life."

garrett interviewing for the titans job in 2026 feels like hiring a flip phone to run your ai startup — 2rhyme (@emex2rhyme) January 6, 2026

Another fan chimed in, "going from Vrabel to i already forgot his name to Garrett is pure comedy," with someone else writing, "This coaching cycle is down bad huh."

With a guy like John Harbaugh fresh on the market, it's beyond eye-opening to see this organization bring in a guy like Garrett. Yes, it's only an interview, but that still doesn't excuse the fact it shouldn't ever be happening in the first place.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!﻿