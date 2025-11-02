Three Last-Minute Titans vs. Chargers Predictions
With one game left before their bye, the Tennessee Titans are set to begin a four-game homestand. There's a very real possibility they will be 1-8 going into not just their bye week, but the trade deadline as well.
It'll be plenty of players last time playing in a Titans uniform as they take on a Los Angeles Chargers team that continues to get better. Mike McCoy's revenge game won't be easy, but there's one key player that could steal a win for Tennessee.
Tyjae Spears Finishes With 100+ Yards
The Chargers biggest flaw is defending the run. If Tennessee can find a way to run the ball efficiently, it will not only make quarterback Cam Ward's life easier, but it'll open everything else up. Running back Tyjae Spears has outplayed RB Tony Pollard since coming off the IR.
With rumors of Pollard being traded, it should be the Spears show at Nissan Stadium. His snap count continues to rise, and it's clear all of the training wheels are off and he's back to 100% health. A dominant effort from Spears will be the main way Tennessee can steal a win.
Chig Okonkwo's Farewell Touchdown
When McCoy named Okonkwo an "extra captain", the writing was on the wall. Okonkwo, who's on the fourth and final year of his rookie deal, is likely being traded at the deadline.
The Titans still have rookie tight end Gunnar Helm, who just caught his first career touchdown last week. With Helm continuing to learn the system and get more and more comfortable, there's no need for Okonkwo, in Tennessee's eyes. Making Ward lose another weapon is far from idea, but Okonkwo will get his first (and only) Titans touchdown this season against LA.
Justin Herbert Does it All
After trading cornerback Roger McCreary, it's hard to imagine a scenario where Herbert doesn't light up this Titans defense. He was extremely efficient against them last year, finishing 14/18 for 164 yards with a touchdown. He had nine carries for 32 yards in that game with a rushing touchdown as well.
The Titans should be able to defend the Chargers minimal run-game, but Herbert is most dangerous when he can use his legs as well. If he wasn't good enough throwing the ball, his dual-threat abilities set him apart as one of the best in the league.
Last week, Herbert was 11 yards shy of 300 combined. He threw for 420 yards against the Indianapolis Colts two weeks ago, so one can only imagine what he'll do to this Titans defense.
