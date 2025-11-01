Titans' Mike McCoy Prepares For Revenge Game vs. Chargers
With the Tennessee Titans looking like massive underdogs against the Los Angeles Chargers, a key storyline has flown under the radar. Tennessee's interim head coach, Mike McCoy, was the last ever head coach for the "San Diego Chargers".
The Chargers moved on from McCoy after the 2016 season, where they then turned into the Los Angeles Chargers. LA hasn't had the easiest road to finding their next head coach, but now they're all in on Jim Harbaugh.
McCoy was replaced by Anthony Lynn, Brandon Staley, and Giff Smith, who was an interim option. In McCoy's first season as the Chargers head coach, he won a Wild Card round playoff game. He followed that up with another 9-7 season, followed by dreadful 4-12 and 5-11 campaigns.
Mike McCoy's Revenge Game
While this "revenge game" is nowhere near the level of the Titans vs. New England Patriots from a few weeks ago, it's safe to assume that McCoy will have a chip on his shoulder heading into Nissan Stadium. His 1-7 Titans have a chance to do the unthinkable and knock off the 5-3 Chargers.
With Tennessee's bye week looming, this would be the perfect week to go for broke. Sadly, with the trade deadline on November 4, they seem to be taking a cautious approach. Linebacker Arden Key and safety Xavier Woods were scratched out of the lineup as two key names that have been floating around and could be moved.
Elsewhere, star wide receiver Calvin Ridley and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons will both not be playing. The Titans already had their work cut out for them, but losing these two players makes their chances of winning slim to none.
Titans Eye An Upset
In the McCoy era, while it's only a small sample size, the Titans have given up 30+ points and have failed to score more than 14. Their fluke win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5 marked one of two times they scored 20 points this season.
It's not like the Chargers have the best defense in the world, but their biggest weakness is defending the run. For Tennessee, getting the run-game going has been their biggest weakness. If their offensive line holds up, running back Tyjae Spears could be in for a breakout week.
Rookie quarterback Cam Ward is set to navigate his third straight game without his top receiver. Even though Ridley has played two fewer games than everyone else, he still leads the team with 290 receiving yards. Throwing the ball against LA isn't going to be easy, but Ward will once again look to involve his fellow rookies as Tennessee tries to build momentum going into their bye.
