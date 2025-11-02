Titans Have Bad Injury News vs. Chargers
The Tennessee Titans have a few players ruled out for their Week 9 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The team has been dealing with a heap of injuries all season long and it is continuing to linger against the Chargers. Here's a look at who won't play in the game for Week 9.
DT Jeffery Simmons
Simmons is out once again for the Titans after not practicing at all this week with a hamstring injury. Losing Simmons has been a major loss for the defense as it no longer has its de facto leader on the field.
Simmons' absence means another week of added work for T'Vondre Sweat, the second-year nose tackle who is in the midst of some trade rumors ahead of the deadline this week.
WR Calvin Ridley
Ridley will miss his third straight week as he continues to nurse a hamstring injury of his own. Ridley has been out since he suffered the injury back in Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Ridley's injury will continue to have an impact on the offense as the primary targets for No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward are fellow rookies of his: Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor.
LB Arden Key
Key has been out since he hurt himself in the team's Week 5 win against the Arizona Cardinals. As another player in the heat of trade rumors, Key has played his last down until the Nov. 4 deadline.
Jihad Ward and Dre'Mont Jones will have to continue stepping up for the pass rush.
DB Xavier Woods
Woods is also down with a hamstring injury he picked up last week against the Indianapolis Colts. His injury means the team will be down one of its top tacklers in the secondary.
WR Bryce Oliver
Oliver is inactive once again despite being listed as questionable with a knee injury. He has been out since Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams despite not being placed on injured reserve at any point.
OL Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson
Crenshaw-Dickson is a healthy scratch for the Titans for the fourth consecutive week. The Titans like Crenshaw-Dickson as a prospect, but they don't feel that he is ready to play in the game.
OL Drew Moss
The newest member of the Titans, who was picked up off waivers this week, will be inactive. Perhaps he will get his chance to make his team debut soon, but for now he is going to be on the bench.
