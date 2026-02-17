Door Opens for Major Titans WR Signing

Free agency in this year's offseason holds both a lot of promise and demand for the Tennessee Titans. Head coach Robert Saleh's post-hire honeymoon may still be in at least relative motion, but much of the excitement has already been boiled down into hardened expectation. The fanbase, at this point is tired of hoping; Nashville needs proof that winning football games matter.

It's worth pointing out that Saleh's staffing changes provide a certain basis of comfort towards this conclusion, but until the Titans add more firepower on the field, it'll be hard to trust the full breadth of the coaches' collective vision.

Above all else, it seems, the primary onus revolves around providing Cam Ward with reliable pass-catchers as he continues to grow in his young career. And, perhaps luckily for Tennessee, an obvious option has just emerged ahead of the time to sign.

A Go-To Option Elsewhere

According to The Athletic's Matt Schneidman, Green Bay Packers' wide receiver Romeo Doubs is "as good as gone" in free agency. This seems almost entirely due to Green Bay putting a special emphasis on younger weapon Matthew Golden as Jordan Love's potential primary weapon, although the "catch-by-committee" approach that the Packers employ has long been criticized.

Doubs, in spite of being a more systematic asset in his still-current spot, has shown more than enough promise as a playmaker all his own. His six touchdowns this past season are an apparent precursor to what more he may be able to offer as a go-to option elsewhere.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Doubs managed that statistic in the midst of dealing with a back issue early on in the Packers' campaign, as well as a chest injury later down the line. The energy clearly exists for his breakthrough -- to boot, there may be no better suitor for his services than Tennessee.

No Better Suitor Than Tennessee

Assuming Calvin Ridley is cut this offseason - a should-be-surefire move - the Titans will essentially be left with recent rookies Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike at the position.

Those two certainly have pass-catching potential (the latter having already made a Pro Bowl appearance), but Doubs could easily click into the unit as the team's assumed "WR1." If the wood splits and the receiver seeks out a new home, Tennessee looks to be among the most clear-cut landing spots.

Then again, just about every receiver without team colors would probably fit right in given the franchise's current chasm at the position.

