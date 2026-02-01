Titans Enter Offseason With Most Cap Space in NFL

The Tennessee Titans finally filling their long-held head coaching vacancy with the hire of Robert Saleh just over one week ago signals a fresh start for the franchise. With a handful of veteran cuts likely in tow, things are already beginning to shift for a team that had long been stagnant.

And although much of the early noise under Saleh has been focused on the coaches he and the front office have brought in for the new regime - and rightfully so, in the case of an electric hire like Brian Daboll - eyes are slowly training on who exactly will play for Saleh in his first year at the helm.

Because, while the team has a few cornerstone pieces in place, much of the surrounding space has either come open or its own or, in the case of those aforementioned veterans, simply needs to be replaced. Thankfully for Tennessee, they’ll enter this offseason with the highest cap space in the NFL.

More Money, Less Problems

With just over $100 million (or more) to spend according to Over the Cap and (and, assuming a few cuts take place, that number could balloon even further), Tennessee has more in the way of money than any other franchise this offseason.

The liquidity couldn’t come at a better time, to boot; with a new HC pulling the strings and a dire need for talent - especially surrounding quarterback Cam Ward - begging to be addressed, the Titans have nothing more to do now than spend.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Where the money goes - and how much of it goes - will likely depend to some extent who the Titans plan to take with their fourth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. But if the team's biggest issue for the time being is how to use their rare and highly-coveted assets, it's hard to complain from any angle.

Making Decisions and Spending Money

One way or another, ensuring that the aforementioned goal of surrounding Ward with additional weapons must be filled. If Tennessee takes a receiver with their top pick in the first round, it wouldn't be a stretch of the imagination to think that Saleh would then turn the team's bank on his own defensive unit.

Either way, many of the Titans' personnel issues are set to be addressed, whether in free agency or through rookie talent. The front office has impressed numerous times in recent weeks with their selective prowess on a higher level; now, all they have to do is turn that to the roster.

