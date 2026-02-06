Titans Have Chance to Play Cowboys in Rio

With as much noise as has already been made by the Tennessee Titans ahead of the 2026 offseason, looking ahead to next season's schedule seems almost irrelevant in the light of everything else. Now that Robert Saleh has taken over at head coach, the wait for that news has quickly given way to trade rumors, draft projections, and other such similar noise.

Although, you can never start worrying about the next season soon enough. In a recent break of scheduling rumors, Tennessee may be flying south, and out of the country, for the first time in franchise history.

According to Jamison Hensley, following up on the news that the Dallas Cowboys were chosen to participate in the NFL's first game in Rio, Brazil, the Titans are one of many teams in the mix to fill up the opposite sideline.

Amongst an Array of Possible Opponents

"Dallas' possible opponents in Brazile are: the Ravens, Cardinals, Jaguars, 49ers, Titans, Buccaneers, Commanders, Eagles and Giants... The date and opponent will be released in the spring." While the list is long and the Titans are (currently) far from the most esteemed team on it, being back in the conversation for an out-of-country competition is a privelege for Tennessee regardless.

Even if, given their history overseas, the odds of such a prospect aren't entirely comforting.

A Losing History Overseas

Tennessee has only played two games internationally, with both taking place in London and against fellow AFC opponents. The first came all the way back in 2018 in a nail-biting, 20-19 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. After that defeat, it would be another five years before the Titans returned.

The second game, and loss, came against the aforementioned Baltimore Ravens in 2023. With a final score of 24-16, that duel still came down to a one possession margin and, once more, saw Tennessee fall just short.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Now that the Dak Prescott-led Cowboys are potentially next up, the Titans - renewed with a new staff and, by then, likely a cast of roster additions too - can turn the focus of Saleh's first year in the driver's seat to logging their first international victory.

It's hard to predict prior to the offseason what this hypothetical matchup could end up looking like, but given the Cowboys' rapid-fire offense (a league runner-up, per FOX Sports statistics), a Titans win would likely come down to just how far Saleh can take his defense in the HC's inaugural season.

