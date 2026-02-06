Titans Should Pursue Rising WR in Free Agency

The Tennessee Titans' franchise has generated ample excitement among fans with the hire of Robert Saleh as head coach, followed closely thereafter by a string of equally impressive assistant signings. Yet, one aspect of their rebuild remains oustanding. The Titans need new pieces.

Entering the offseason with one of the highest cap spaces in the NFL, the pressure is now on Saleh and his staff to assemble a team worth of the on-staff experience that has recently been brought in. If their eyes aren't up already, a rising receiver is on the market and looking to turn up the heat.

In an interview at Super Bowl 60 with Lawrence Jackson Jr., Alec Pierce outlined what he's looking for in a role going forward. Whether or not that remains with the Indianapolis Colts will likely depend on who is willing to give the free agent his desired allotment.

Cashing in on Chance

Tennessee, clearly capable of doing so, should cast their lot with the Colts' pass-catcher if there's so much as a remote chance that he ends up in Nashville.

“I definitely want to get more catches…more opportunities”@LordDontLose talks with Alec Pierce about how he expects to evolve in 2026 pic.twitter.com/mEFcPckGaL — Rotoworld Football (@rotoworld_fb) February 5, 2026

After Jackson noted that Pierce just eclipsed the 1,000 yard mark for the first time in his career - done in the midst of a brutal midseason switch under center for Indianapolis, no less - the receiver noted, " I definitely want to get more catches... getting more opportunities, making more catches."

Paying Up For Experience

The plan, for the time being, seems to be for Pierce to stay put. But if any team has the funds to come calling and sway a guy off-base, it's the Titans. With nearly $100 million in reported cap space - a number that could balloon further before it's actually time to write a check - shelling some out on an experienced, ever-improving receiver to pair with Ward would be more than worth it.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

One way or another, the Titans will have to find a way to bolster Ward's playmaking weapons this offseason. With recent draft rumors suggesting that Tennessee may be leaning toward a defensive selection with their fourth overall pick, free agency may end up being the more viable option for the Titans to secure a piece such as that.

And, if Alec Pierce ends up fully in the field, there are few better options that could seem like a realistic grab for Tennessee. With the offseason just beginning, the Titans have time to get ahead of the pack and make an early splash.

