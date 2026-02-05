Former NFL HC Applauds Titans Coaching Changeups

The Tennessee Titans, now equipped with a (nearly completely) overhauled staff with Robert Saleh behind the wheel, are shaping up to be one of the most compelling rebuild stories of the 2026-27 season.

With more money to spend than any team in the NFL and a top five draft pick suited to Saleh's whims, what began as a string of coach hirings is quickly transitioning to a period of roster changes and potential seismic additions. And it isn't only Titans fans taking notice of their franchise's skyrocketing potential.

Former Super Bowl champion (as a player) and NFL HC Jason Garrett lauded the Titans' jump on their offseason thus far, giving flowers to both the staff and players in a talk with Jim Wyatt.

Expected Greatness in Nashville

"I think they'll do a great job down there," Garrett said. "I like [general manager] Mike Borgonzi and what he brings in terms of leadership to the program, and Robert has done an excellent job as a coordinator in the NFL and is deserving of another opportunity."

Garrett, who took a trip down to Nashville and interviewed for the Titans' job opening himself, is best known for his 10-season run as the HC of the Dallas Cowboys from 2010-2019. Despite not landing the role himself, Garrett continued to praise the Titans for both their improving trajectory and, more specifically, the growth of quarterback Cam Ward.

New Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh, right, and general manager Mike Borgonzi | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I like (Cam) a lot," Garrett continued. "A very talented guy, and as we all know the first player taken in the draft. Excellent athleticism, arm talent, all of that... I think they have the right guy there, they just have to surround him with a good group of people and I think they're in the process of doing that."

"It's a good young team. I think they'll make good personnel decisions, and there's a lot to be excited about down there."

If Tennessee's biggest issue is who they'll spend their league-high cap space on to accompany a franchise QB, Saleh may have walked into a better scenario than most though.

Work Left To Do

Still, with a free agency (and trade) market as vast and multi-faceted at the one of hand, Saleh still has an impression to make as far as putting together a roster as efficient as his staff.

Thus far, he's given fans no reason to doubt him. Saleh is all in on Tennessee and, thus far, Titans fans are returning the favor.

