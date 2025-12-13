Titans Rookie WR On The Brink Of History

With four games left in the regular season, Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Chimere Dike could make history. Teams have started to figure out it's in their best interest not to kick to Dike as he's on pace to set the single season return yard record for a rookie.

Currently, that record is held by Chris Carr. Back in 2005, Carr had 1,938 yards, which includes both kickoff and punt returns. At this point in the season, Dike's total sits at 1,682 yards. In his final four games, he needs 257 return yards to pass the former Las Vegas Raider.

Chimere Dike Needs To Average 64.25 Return Yards Per Game

#Titans WR Chimere Dike needs 257 return yards to pass Raiders DB Chris Carr for the most return yards (kickoff returns + punt returns) by a rookie in NFL history



•Chris Carr - 1,938 return yards in 2005 as a rookie



•Chimere Dike - 1,682 return yards with 4 games left in 2025… — Wes Wisley (@TitansStats) December 12, 2025

All things considered, this is a number that is very possible. Ultimately, it depends on how much the Titans' opponents score, and how much Tennessee forces their opposition to punt. Dike can't set this record alone, and there are quite a few barriers that stand in his way.

The first problem is teams' simply refusing to kick him the ball. Knowing that Dike leads the league in all-purpose yards, it comes as no surprise that the Titans opponents have started to figure out how to win on special teams. Their goal is simple, don't let Dike touch the ball.

With 257 return yards necessary to pass Carr, Dike could get a large chunk of that in one play. Should he take off and score on a 100-yard kickoff, Dike would be well on his way to etching his name in history.

Dike's Stellar Rookie Season

Chimere Dike leads the NFL in all- purpose yards. The last time a rookie led the NFL in all purpose yards was Saquan Barkley in 2018. pic.twitter.com/ZV4kyf5ujS — SleeperTitans (@SleeperTitanUp) December 4, 2025

Drafted in the fourth round, Tennessee didn't necessarily know what they were signing themselves up for when they selected Dike, Elic Ayomanor, and Gunnar Helm within a few picks of each other. They knew someone was going to need to step up, and with the departure of Tyler Lockett and injury to Calvin Ridley, it was only a matter of time before Dike got his moment.

The rookie is making a case for All-Pro returner, and he's already making waves in the Pro Bowl. Dike's abilities on special teams are undeniable, and him setting the rookie single season record would further prove how vital he's been to this team.

Dike may not be the most polished receiver in the league, but he's only in year one. The things he's done with the ball in his hands speak for itself, and by the end of the year it's very likely he finishes with the most all-purpose yards.

