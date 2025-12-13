Titans Rookie WR On The Brink Of History
With four games left in the regular season, Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Chimere Dike could make history. Teams have started to figure out it's in their best interest not to kick to Dike as he's on pace to set the single season return yard record for a rookie.
Currently, that record is held by Chris Carr. Back in 2005, Carr had 1,938 yards, which includes both kickoff and punt returns. At this point in the season, Dike's total sits at 1,682 yards. In his final four games, he needs 257 return yards to pass the former Las Vegas Raider.
Chimere Dike Needs To Average 64.25 Return Yards Per Game
All things considered, this is a number that is very possible. Ultimately, it depends on how much the Titans' opponents score, and how much Tennessee forces their opposition to punt. Dike can't set this record alone, and there are quite a few barriers that stand in his way.
The first problem is teams' simply refusing to kick him the ball. Knowing that Dike leads the league in all-purpose yards, it comes as no surprise that the Titans opponents have started to figure out how to win on special teams. Their goal is simple, don't let Dike touch the ball.
With 257 return yards necessary to pass Carr, Dike could get a large chunk of that in one play. Should he take off and score on a 100-yard kickoff, Dike would be well on his way to etching his name in history.
Dike's Stellar Rookie Season
Drafted in the fourth round, Tennessee didn't necessarily know what they were signing themselves up for when they selected Dike, Elic Ayomanor, and Gunnar Helm within a few picks of each other. They knew someone was going to need to step up, and with the departure of Tyler Lockett and injury to Calvin Ridley, it was only a matter of time before Dike got his moment.
The rookie is making a case for All-Pro returner, and he's already making waves in the Pro Bowl. Dike's abilities on special teams are undeniable, and him setting the rookie single season record would further prove how vital he's been to this team.
Dike may not be the most polished receiver in the league, but he's only in year one. The things he's done with the ball in his hands speak for itself, and by the end of the year it's very likely he finishes with the most all-purpose yards.
Jordon Lawrenz serves as the Eastern United States College Recruiting beat writer On SI. Jordon is an accomplished writer covering the NFL, MLB, and college football/basketball. He has contributed to PFSN’s and Heavy’s NFL coverage. Having graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Green Bay with a Sports Communication and Journalism degree, Jordon fully embraced the sports writing lifestyle upon his relocation to Florida.