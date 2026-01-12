Titans HC Candidate Jason Garrett Sends Message to Cam Ward

The Tennessee Titans' search for a new head coach is ongoing, and former Dallas Cowboys HC Jason Garrett (currently an NBC personality) is in the mix. Garrett's esteem for the Titan's players and organization were very clear on a recent episode of the NFL on NBC as he sent a very targeted message in the middle of the hunt.

“I think there’s a lot to like there.” Garrett said of the Titans. “Cam Ward, their young quarterback, I think he has everything you want. Jeffrey Simmons is, arguably, the best defensive player, in my opinion, in the NFL.”

“A lot of young talent on both sides of the ball.” He added, “A lot of salary cap space, so it feels like a clean canvas. Mike Borgonzi, the GM — I think he’s fantastic. A really good football guy.”

Garrett's Background

Sep 7, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Broadcaster Jason Garrett prior to a game between the Detroit Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Garrett, 59, was a three-time Super Bowl Champion as a backup quarterback in 1992, 1993 and 1995 with the Cowboys. During his playing career, he also spent time with the New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins before retiring after the 2004 season.

Garrett began his coaching career with the Dolphins in 2005 as their quarterbacks coach, and went on to become the Cowboys' offensive coordinator in 2007 on his way to becoming their HC. Garrett served as HC of the Cowboys from 2010-2019, where he won NFL Coach of the Year in 2016. He logged an 85-67 regular season record over his coaching career, placing first in the NFC East with the 2014, 2016 and 2018 Cowboys.

Garret's time with the Cowboys ended in 2019, when the organization announced that they would not renew his contract. He joined the Giants as their offensive coordinator in 2020 and was fired in 2021.

In 2022, Garrett joined NBC Sports and has since contributed NFL commentary on Football Night in America.

Other Titans Coaching Candidates

Dec 21, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel looks on during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Titans will interview former Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and fellow former Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy this week, via Jordon Lawrenz.

The Titans have already "interviewed interim head coach Mike McCoy (in-person), Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo (Zoom), Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph (Zoom), Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy (Zoom), Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo (Zoom), Jason Garrett (in-person), and former Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski (in-person)," h/t TitansWire.

Tennessee went 3-14 this season, beginning under the direction of Brian Callahan (fired in October) and completing the season under McCoy.

