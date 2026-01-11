Titans Must Keep An Eye On Matt LaFleur

Coming off a disastrous loss in the Wild Card round, the Tennessee Titans have their eyes locked on Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

While they already planned on interviewing his defensive coordinator, Jeff Hafley, that may no longer be a great idea, knowing how this defense has looked without Micah Parsons.

Regardless, LaFleur could soon be on the market as Ed Policy and Brian Gutekunst look to figure out the future of their franchise.

Should Green Bay decide to move on from LaFleur, the Titans should do everything in their power to bring him in.

Titans Would Love To Add LaFleur

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Green Bay Packers head coach Matt Lafleur stands on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Packers have had a few disastrous losses this season, but not everything falls on LaFleur's shoulders. There are a ton of stellar candidates on the market, and while John Harbaugh remains the No. 1 priority, LaFleur would certainly be an option worth considering.

While he's only 3-6 in the playoffs, LaFleur has a career winning percentage of .631, which says a lot considering GB gave the 46-year-old his first opportunity as a head coach.

The former quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator is a terrific person to bring in and help mold the future with soon to be second-year quarterback Cam Ward. MLF has done wonders for Jordan Love's career, so one could only imagine how Ward would turn out in Tennessee with his guidance.

Titans Must Continue To Pursue Other Candidates

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt Lafleur is shown during the third quarter of their game Saturday, December 20, 2025 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 22-16 in overtime. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At the end of the day, there are no guarantees the Packers move on from LaFleur. A report surfaced he wasn't coaching for his job, but blowing an 18-point lead at halftime certainly gives the organization something to think about.

Tennessee has already conducted seven interviews, and plenty more are on the way. Of those seven, there are only two or three real candidates to move on to the next in-person interview. Soon enough, they'll have a chance to bring in a guy like Harbaugh who could change everything.

With seemingly more coaches on the market than ever before, the Packers could put themselves in a unique position. The Titans would be one of many teams to jump on hiring LaFleur, but GB's opening could be a great fit for a guy like Harbaugh.

The Titans know how competitive it's going to be to land a quality head coach, and this is a huge decision that will decide how their franchise looks for the next three to five years, at minimum. LaFleur would be a stellar hire, but they can't hold out hope.

