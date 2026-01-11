Titans Gaining Steam in John Harbaugh Sweepstakes

The Tennessee Titans' ongoing search for a new head coach has, barely a full week into the offseason, already proven to be completely exhaustive. With double-digit interviews already scheduled (and being completed) with a laundry list of additional names still on the docket, general manager Mike Borgonzi's bid to find a true leader - and be thorough doing it - is being paid in full.

Yet, among that list of candidates with every imaginable background, it's hard for a name like John Harbaugh not to stand out above the rest. In the wake of a surprising end to his nearly 20-year tenure with the Baltimore Ravens, Harbaugh hitting the market once more almost instantly outlined his resume in neon lights as one that no team could ignore.

That includes, of course, the Tennessee Titans. Experience like Harbaugh's could serve as the antithesis to the underproven attributes brought forth by Brian Callahan; prior to his firing, that is. And while the Titans haven't been viewed as a favorite on the slate for Harbaugh, they certainly can't be counted out, either.

Can't Count the Titans Out

"Don't count out the Titans," Tom Pelissero said of the widespread bid for Harbaugh, on NFL GameDay, "They have a lot of resources and a dynamic young quarterback in Cam Ward to sell to potential candidates."

Harbaugh, being perhaps the most qualified candidate on the market, could end up with so many interviews within the coming weeks that teams end up coming to him to speed up that process, according to Pelissero.

In addition to the Titans, the New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins are among additional suitors that are, in the very least, feeling out the former Baltimore coach's situation. To see another batch of franchises join this list would be no surprise, to boot.

Sweeping the Stakes

To land Harbaugh would mean beating out a bevy of teams that, for the most part, have had equivalent recent success compared to Tennessee, if not more. It'd take a special pitch to sweep the stakes in this regard, but with the aforementioned Cam Ward at the helm - who is shaping up to be a true franchise-level QB - never say never.

As the interviews continue to pile on and little concrete news exists on favorites, all the Harbaugh smoke is just that, for now: smoke. Yet, to know that Harbaugh is even a possibility in the team's search says more about their improving state than the dire 3-14 record that precedes them.

