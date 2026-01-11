One Move Could End Titans' John Harbaugh Dream

Even though John Harbaugh has taken a special liking to Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans, an opening in Green Bay could change everything.

While yes, the Titans would love to add Matt LaFleur, Harbaugh remains the No. 1 option on the board. There are no guarantees LaFleur becomes available, but if he does, the Titans can kiss their Harbaugh dreams goodbye.

After the Packers blew an 18-point halftime lead, MLF is on the hotseat and ESPN's Adam Schefter dropped an interesting note on what is developing in Green Bay.

Should the Packers decide to move on from LaFleur, they would immediately become frontrunners to land the former Ravens head coach due to ties within the organization.

Packers Firing LaFleur Ruins Titans Hopes For Harbaugh

An update on the Green Bay Packers coaching situation. pic.twitter.com/0Jx3cBRKPj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 11, 2026

"The Packers' former president back in the day was a man by the name of Bob Harlan. Bob Harlan's son, Bryan Harlan, represents John Harbaugh," Schefter said. "John Harbaugh is a Midwestern guy who has a home in the Upper Peninsula."

Schefter continued, "A lot of people within the league have been wondering if the Packers decide to go in a different direction, all of a sudden the Green Bay Packers might fall to the top of John Harbaugh's list as the top available choice for him."

As of a few days ago, MLF's job was safe and the Packers had nothing to worry about. All of a sudden, they blew a 21-3 lead in the final 30 minutes and the conversations are changing.

Titans Were Near The Top Of Harbaugh's List

Oct 30, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh signs autographs after a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

One of the things Harbaugh made crystal clear was the fact he wasn't going to interview for every available opening. He took a special liking to Ward and Jaxson Dart, so many assumed the Titans and New York Giants would be at the top of his list.

That said, the Packers could change everything. Again, it would certainly be great to bring in LaFleur, but that's far from a guarantee for the Titans. At this given moment, they have strong odds to land Harbaugh and don't want Green Bay to screw that up.

More clarity will be provided next week as Harbaugh decides which teams he wants to interview with. Many expect the Titans to be one of those teams, but a Packers firing on January 12 could change everything. Until that happens, the Titans can still keep their hopes up that Harbaugh decides to join them in Tennessee.

