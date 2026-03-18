Wan'Dale Robinson Aims to Make Titans Fans Proud

The Tennessee Titans have spent the large part of their offseason essentially printing, and shortly thereafter burning, funds for the service of free agents. A large share of those signings have come on the defensive side of the ball, but perhaps the most important of the bunch came in the form of wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson.

Reuniting with offensive savant Brian Daboll on a four-year deal in Tennessee, Robinson has drawn the attention of those in and around the Titans franchise as a receiver ready for a larger role; his north of 1,000-yard campaign last season was the proof that his breakout is imminent.

And now, he's the Titans' newest pass-catcher. In an interview with Jim Wyatt, Robinson dove into his own mindset regarding his move to Nashville, laying the groundwork for Titans fans looking on in eager wait.

Robinson Brings Toughness

Of what the Titans can expect of their new wideout, Robinson said, "I think the biggest thing is toughness, and making impact plays."

"If it's third down, going down the field vertical, getting open on option routes. Just doing a lot of different things for an offense, being able to be that moving chess piece that can always line up in different places where defenses can't exactly know what and when I'm going to do stuff."

Former New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"Obviously they believed in me, and it is great to have that feeling of being wanted," Robinson continued. "So obviously, you want to make them proud and make them feel like they made the right decision in choosing me.

"And for myself, I want to show I can have success here as well and help this thing get going on the right track." Of course, neither Robinson nor any other new signee is unfamiliar with just how poor the Titans have been as of late, particularly over their last two seasons.

Robinson coming on the scene to help fix that low-win illness (his sentiment, our words) is about as good a start as fans could as for.

A Good Start

Robinson is far from the only free agent with something to prove in Tennessee, but following in the footsteps of the Titans' most recent, disappointing big-money WR (in Calvin Ridley), fans will be looking for something especially impressive from his corner.

But with Daboll calling plays and Cam Ward continuing to rise under center, Robinson has all the tools necessary to do exactly what's being asked of him, and then some.

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