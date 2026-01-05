Titans Interviewing Former Browns HC

The Tennessee Titans continue adding names to their list that they'll interview for their head coaching position next season.

Tennessee is looking to find the next leader of the franchise, after Brian Callahan went 3-14 in 2024 and then 1-5 in 2025 before his eventual dismissal.

One former head coach the Titans are reportedly looking at is Kevin Stefanski, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN .

Stefanski will speak not just with the Titans, but also the Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants for their head coaching vacancies as well.

Background on Kevin Stefanski

Stefanski spent the past six seasons as head coach of the Cleveland Browns, accruing a record of 45-56 overall.

He had great success his first season, as the Browns went 11-5 overall and earned a spot in the playoffs, the first for the franchise since 2002.

Stefanski missed that first postseason game with COVID-19, but the Browns still came up with a big upset, winning 48-37 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in the AFC Wild Card Round. This marked the Browns' first playoff win since 1994 and the first time since the NFL re-activated them in 1999.

The Browns then battled the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round, but fell late on, 22-17.

Stefanski finished that season as the AP NFL Coach of the Year, the first for Cleveland since Forrest Gregg in 1976.

The Browns and Stefanski saw less success in 2021, losing four of their final six games and finishing 8-9, while trading former first overall pick in quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers.

Cleveland made a massive trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson ahead of the 2022 season, but the NFL suspended Watson the first 11 games for his sexual harassment allegations.

The Browns started 4-7 overall, which included a streak of one win in six games, and Watson only went 3-3 in his return, making it back-to-back seasons they missed the playoffs at 7-10.

Stefanski led the Browns back to the playoffs in 2023 with an 11-6 record, but not thanks to Watson, as veteran quarterback Joe Flacco won the final four games of the season for them.

The Browns would end up losing to the Texans in the AFC Wild Card Round in a blowout, 45-14 at NRG Field.

Watson played terribly in 2024, going 1-6 in his starts and suffering an Achilles tear. Jameis Winston took over at quarterback, but the Browns and Stefanski won just three games that season.

Stefanski finished his final season in Cleveland with a 5-12 record, as Watson missed the entirety of it, rehabbing from his injury.

He previously spent 14 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings in a variety of offensive roles, including offensive coordinator in 2019, before Cleveland hired him.

Who Else Will The Titans Interview for HC?

The Titans have at least six names that they will interview for head coach in 2026, many of them long-time veterans of the game.

Name Current Role/Previous Stop Lou Anarumo Indianapolis Colts Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph Denver Broncos Defensive Coordinator Kliff Kingsbury Washington Commanders Offesnive Coordinator Raheem Morris Atlanta Falcons Head Coach (Former) Steve Spagnuolo Kansas City Chiefs Defensive Coordinator Kevin Stefanski Cleveland Browns Head Coach (Former)

Stefanski is one of two current candidates who were head coaches this past season, along with Raheem Morris, who the Atlanta Falcons just fired.

Most of these ties have a defensive background, as the Titans make a push to solidify that part of their roster.

Tennessee has their quarterback of the future in Cam Ward, but who they hire as their next head coach is crucial for his development into him becoming an NFL star.

