Titans Add Broncos DC to Head Coach List

The Tennessee Titans are just one day into their offseason and are looking at a wide variety of candidates for their next head coach.

Tennessee has struggled in recent seasons, with back-to-back campaigns finishing 3-14 overall and missing the playoffs the past four seasons.

Brian Callaghan took over as head coach in 2024 after the Titans fired Mike Vrabel, but also saw the same fate after a 4-19 record and a 1-5 record to start 2025.

Tennessee has reportedly requested to interview Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, which would make for a big shift in the culture of the franchise.

Vance Joseph's Background

Joseph has two years of experience as a head coach, which he was with the Broncos in 2017 and 2018, becoming the first Black full-time head coach in franchise history.

He compiled an 11-21 record, getting fired halfway into a four-year contract, and had the first two back-to-back losing seasons for the Broncos since 1971-72.

Dec 30, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph reacts in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Joseph has far more experience as a defensive coordinator, spending the past three seasons with the Broncos in that role.

He was also the Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator for four seasons from 2019-22 and one season in that role with the Miami Dolphins before taking the Broncos' head coaching job.

Joseph worked prior as a defensive backs coach, including six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers from 2005-10, three seasons with the Houston Texans, 2011-13 and two seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, 2014-15.

His first coaching job came with his alma mater Colorado, working as a graduate assistant for three seasons from 1999-2001, then as defensive backs coach for two seasons from 2002-03. He also was defensive backs coach at Bowling Green in 2004.

Joseph's Success with Broncos

Joseph had some struggles early on in his first season back in Denver, which saw his unit give up 70 points and 726 yards of offense in a Week 3 loss to the Dolphins.

The Broncos improved after that debacle, giving up 30 points or more twice the rest of the season, as they just missed out on the playoffs.

Denver got even better defensively in 2024, leading the NFL with 63.0 sacks, ranking third in rushing yards allowed per game (96.4) and seventh in total yards allowed per game (317.1), plus third in points allowed per game (18.3) and tied for seventh with 25 takeaways.

Aug 25, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph on the sidelines in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Broncos have continued that great play in 2025, again leading the NFL in sacks (68.0), second in rushing yards allowed per game (91.1) and total yards allowed per game (278.2), plus seventh in passing yards allowed per game (187.2) and third in points allowed per game (18.3).

Denver finished with 10-7 record in 2024, making their first postseason since 2015 when they won Super Bowl 50, and also ended 14-3 in 2025, earning the first seed in the AFC.

Important Notes About Joseph

While most coaches in the playoffs can't interview for head coaching positions, Joseph can, since the Broncos earned the first round bye.

This is better for him as he will likely accrue more interest from teams across the NFL, who will notice his recent success with the Broncos.

Interviewing Joseph will help towards the Titans complying with the Rooney Rule, which stipulates that NFL teams must interview at least two minority candidates for head coaching, general manager and coordinator positions.

Tennessee will still have to look at another minority candidate, which also includes women, but Joseph is no "checklist" interview, he's definitely a serious name for the next head coach of the franchise.

