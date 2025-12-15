Titans' Jeffery Simmons House Broken Into

For whatever reason, professional athletes are the focal point of recent break-ins. These thieves and criminals know exactly when a player is going to be out of town due to their sports schedule, and then they decide it's time to take action.

Knowing the Tennessee Titans were halfway across the country on December 14, they decided to make a move on defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, breaking into his home while the team was on the road. Simmons took to social media on December 15 to show the aftermath of the incident. The team will likely get law enforcement involved as they are still gathering information on the incident.

Simmons Posts Images From The Break-In

Titan star Jeffery Simmons returned from San Francisco to find that his house had been broken into.



Looks like the criminals left behind their hammer… a nice professional touch. The Titans are aware of the break-in and are still gathering information. pic.twitter.com/yeyhvdmWKC — Easton Freeze (@eastonfreeze) December 15, 2025

There's nothing quite like coming home after a grueling game, but Simmons wasn't able to relax when he walked in the door. Not only did he see his house was broken into, but the criminals left behind their hammer. Simmons would later delete that image, but Easton Freeze took a screenshot and posted it on social media.

"God is the Greatest and I'm his son!!" Simmons wrote. "Whoever you are, just know he sit high and look Low. You'll get what you deserve f------ cowards!"

"Lol bro this s--- was planned out... big a-- house and y'all hit one room? You knew exactly where my master room was?? Yea okayyyyy smh..." Simmons said in the since deleted post.

The Unfortunate Reality Of Being A Professional Athlete

Sadly for Simmons, he's far from the first athlete to have his house broken into. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered something similar towards the beginning of the season, with thieves using his publicly available schedule as an opportunity.

Even though the Titans lost, Simmons must've been on cloud nine after catching a touchdown pass from rookie quarterback Cam Ward. Simmons, a defensive player, was brought in on offense for a trick play the 49ers never saw coming. Simmons' pro bowl case was extended with the quick thinking of interim head coach Mike McCoy.

Hopefully for Simmons, the incident is resolved rather quickly. Luckily for him, the Titans' next two games are at home and, in theory, he should have nothing to worry about.

