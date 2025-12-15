Unlikely Titans Star Gets Receiving TD vs. 49ers

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is willing to do whatever it takes to get his team in the win column.

He's even willing to line up on offense and score touchdowns himself. Simmons caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from rookie quarterback Cam Ward in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers.

Cam Ward to JEFFERY SIMMONS for the TD!



TENvsSF on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/q6OfAvFbIZ — NFL (@NFL) December 14, 2025

DT Jeffery Simmons Scores Unlikely TD vs. 49ers

Simmons has been a vocal leader on the team and him scoring on offense will certainly speak to many members of the squad.

The Titans got the ball back when Simmons forced a fumble from 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. The fumble was recovered by Titans defensive back Kaiir Elam, putting the team around midfield.

Tennessee defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) is double-teamed by Jacksonville offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen (70) and offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) during their game at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the next play after the Titans got the ball back, Ward launched a 43-yard pass to wide receiver Van Jefferson, who was down at the 1-yard line. Jefferson was injured on the play, giving the Titans a chance to substitute Simmons into the game.

Ward then scrambled to try and find an open receiver and was able to evade pressure from the Niners defense long enough to find Simmons wide open in the back of the end zone.

Simmons has been frustrated throughout the season, understandably so, with a 2-11 record. But this is arguably the highlight of his 2025 campaign so far.

"We need to figure something out," Simmons said after the Titans' last loss.

"We got to figure it out. I mean, once we figure out, once we get through this season, I mean, we got to do a lot of self-reflecting. And whoever comes in to be this head coach, we need somebody who's going to lead this football team. Yeah, I mean that's it. We got to figure it out."

While Simmons was lining up on offense and defense, doing his best Travis Hunter impression might not be a sustainable strategy, but it helped for now against the Niners.

The final few weeks of the season will be about finding ways to make plays in a bunch of different areas. Simmons putting his hat on offense is just an example of how this team can try and salvage something from an otherwise disappointing season.

The Titans trail 31-17 against the Niners midway through the fourth quarter inside Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. Fans can watch the game on Fox or stream it on the Fox One app or the NFL app.

