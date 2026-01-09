Titans Land New Top WR in Latest Mock Draft

With the No. 4 overall pick, the Tennessee Titans have quite a few options to choose from.

Defense is a priority, but rookie quarterback Cam Ward wasn't able to reach his full potential with the receiving core at his disposal.

Should Tennessee opt to draft a wide receiver with the fourth pick, going after Ohio State WR Carnell Tate is a no brainer. In Yahoo Sports' latest mock draft by Charles McDonald and Nate Tice, that's exactly what happened.

Tice selected Tate at No. 4 overall for the Titans. He's not the consensus No. 1 receiver, but seems to be the safer pick knowing Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson's injury history. While the Titans might have to draft Tate earlier than he's projected to go off the board, that's a risk worth taking.

Carnell Tate No. 4 To Titans

Dec 6, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) scores a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first quarter during the 2025 Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Tate finally declared for the NFL Draft and now the Titans can get to work. If they want a new WR1, look no further than the three-year Buckeye. Tate, who could've returned for his senior year, opted to declare as a junior coming off the best season of his career.

While Tate had 52 receptions in 2024 compared to the 51 he had this season, all of his numbers increased. He went from 733 to 875 receiving yards which saw his yards per reception jump from 14.1 to 17.2. Keep in mind, some of the Titans receivers weren't even averaging 17.2 yards per game.

Nine of Tate's 14 career touchdowns came in 2025 as he only trailed Jeremiah Smith by three touchdowns. Smith, who is ineligible to be drafted this year, led the way with 87 receptions for 1,243 yards. Depending on how the Titans 2026 season goes, there's a world where they could draft Tate and Smith in back-to-back years.

Is Tate Ready To Be WR1 In The NFL?

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) catches a touchdown pass during the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. Ohio State won 27-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The biggest question with Tate is if he wasn't a WR1 in college, why would he be an NFL team's top receiver? Coming to Tennessee would be great for the Illinois native as he could sit and learn from a veteran like Calvin Ridley, should the team opt to bring him back.

Tennessee's receiving core is extremely young, but they'll likely bring in someone this offseason. If not, they'll once again be in trouble. Either way, Tate proved himself at OSU and is ready to hear his name be the first receiver drafted come April 23.

