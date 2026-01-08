Titans Are Perfect Fit For Mike McDaniel

Tennessee Titans fans were foaming at the mouth when they saw Mike McDaniel was fired from the Miami Dolphins.

After four years, the team decided it was best to start fresh. McDaniel is 0-2 in his playoff career which puts his overall record at 35-35.

While there are coaches on the market with a better record, that doesn't mean they should be prioritized over McDaniel. Just because things didn't work out in Miami doesn't mean they won't in Tennessee.

When comparing Tua Tagovailoa to Cam Ward, there's a clear difference between the two. Sure, Ward is coming off a shoulder injury, but that's nowhere near as dangerous as the concussions that have impacted the Dolphins offense.

McDaniel Would Bring Out The Best In Ward

ESPN Sources: Dolphins fired head coach Mike McDaniel.



Dolphins owner Stephen Ross met with McDaniel this week to discuss the season. After that meeting and reflection, Ross decided to move on. pic.twitter.com/tp9TnpGQ1l — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 8, 2026

McDaniel is an offensive guru, and that's someone the Titans should prioritize against a defensive minded head coach. The organization may not entirely agree with that statement, but the only way Ward and this offense is going to get to the next level is by bringing in a guy like McDaniel.

His coaching career began as an offensive assistant with the Houston Texans from 2006-08. He later was a wide receivers coach, run game coordinator, and offensive coordinator for teams such as the Washington Commanders, Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons, and San Francisco 49ers.

The Dolphins were the first team to give McDaniel a shot as head coach, and that's not a decision they regretted. McDaniel was able to take them to the playoffs not once but twice, but failed to do so in each of the last two seasons. Injuries, team chemistry, and other factors were a huge part of that.

Titans Could Also Consider McDaniel For OC Opening

The Miami Dolphins have relieved Head Coach Mike McDaniel of his duties. pic.twitter.com/5APbwENBU1 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 8, 2026

When Tennessee brings in a new coach, they're likely going to clear house. The Titans offensive coordinator already said goodbye and Titans fans won't remember his name two years from now if they bring in a guy like McDaniel who makes an immediate impact.

Knownig what he did for the 49ers from 2017-21, it'd be crazy for Tennessee to not at least consider bringing him in. At the very least, they better schedule an interview with him.

If Jason Garrett can get an interview, so can McDaniel. Everyone loves to be hung up on recent history and what happened in Miami, but there's a real shot McDaniel quickly gets back on his feet and has a head coaching job next season. ﻿

