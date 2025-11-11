Titans' L’Jarius Sneed Indicted in Texas
While he's currently on the IR, Tennessee Titans cornerback L'Jarius Sneed has found himself in trouble with the law. The 28-year-old was recently indicted for failure to report felony in Dallas county.
This incident stems back to December 6, 2024. Sneed and Tekonzae Warmek Williams, who is identified as Sneed's personal assistant, were indicted for allegedly firing a gun at a car dealership. For what it's worth, Sneed told Titans' Paul Kuharsky that is he no longer associated with Williams.
Over $1 million in compensatory damages is being sought in a civil suit by Christian Nshimiyimana and Avi Ahmed. Shots were fired, but no gunshot wounds were reported.
Sneed Indicted In Texas
According to Kuharsky, this is a Class A misdemeanor which could result in a maximum of one year in jail, a $4,000 fine, or both. Sneed has been indicted by a grand jury in Dallas County Texas for, " failure to report a felony where a reasonable person would have believed serious bodily harm or death may have resulted."
Almost one year has been passed since the incident, but no trial date has been set. Sneed has played in seven games for the Titans this year but recently was placed on injured reserve which indicated he would be missing a minimum of four games. His injury is real and has no relation to this case.
In a quote acquired from The Tennessean, the team has issued the following statement: "We are aware of the legal matter with L'Jarius Sneed and have remained in contact with NFL security per league protocol. We will have no further comment during an ongoing investigation."
The State of Texas vs. L'Jarius Sneed
The Tennessean also acquired the indictment filing which reads: "Sneed... after having observed the commission of felony under circumstances in which reasonable person would have believed that an offense had been committed in which serious bodily injury or death may have resulted, namely AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, intentionally and knowingly fail to immediately report the commission of the offense to peace officer or law enforcement agency, and reasonable person would have believed that the commission of the offense had not been reported, and the person could have immediately reported the commission of the offense without placing himself in danger of suffering serious bodily injury or death."
Sneed's NFL Career
Sneed began his career with the Kansas City Chiefs before coming over to Tennessee. He spent his rookie contract winning two Super Bowls in Kansas City, but has since won just two games. He only suited up for five games last season, having already surpassed that total in 2025 before he went on IR.
