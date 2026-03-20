John Franklin-Myers Explains Why He Fits With Titans

Of all the Tennessee Titans' headline-inducing snags in free agency, perhaps the heaviest came in the form of defensive end John Franklin-Myers joining the team on a three-year deal. The 7.5-sack menace helped lead the Denver Broncos just one game short of a Super Bowl appearance this past season.

Now, he'll have a share of the keys to Robert Saleh's specialized score-stopping unit in Tennessee. In addition to the sacks, Titans fans can expect a veteran presence from Myers (29), who should be as much a leader as he is a disruptor.

Although, Myers himself may be at least marginally more worried about the latter. In an introductory interview with Jim Wyatt, the best opportunity thus far for the Titans faithful to get to know him, the DE set the tone for his aggressive style of play.

Setting the Defensive Tone

"In this defense you attack, you get off the ball, you knock people back, you run to the ball," Myers started, describing his fit with Tennessee specifically. "And that is everything I do, it's how I play. I play with effort, I play with physicality, I play as violent as I can..."

With Saleh having described his own defensive as "fast and violent" upon his hiring in Nashville, Myers certainly appears to be a natural fit in that system.

Former Denver Broncos defensive end John Franklin-Myers (98) | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Of Saleh, Myers noted that their relationship is another big part of what drew him to the Titans, saying, "Our relationship, we have one of the best relationships in football I would say..."

"When I'm down, he is going to shoot me a text, and he is going to pick me up. Relationships in football, they're so important. And I appreciate coach Saleh because I can always count on him," he continued.

"...I am so happy to be back in this defense with him, for real."

Back in Saleh's Defense

After working with Saleh during their respective, timely tentures with the New York Jets, their reunion in Nashville couldn't have come at a more opportune juncture.

With Myers entering free agency at the same time as Saleh being given the chance to take the wheel of a franchise once more, the latter was able to reel the former in as one of many big fish on his defensive front.

Once kickoff comes this fall, Myers, paired with fan-favorite Jeffery Simmons, could end up being the most impactful signing of Saleh's first offseason.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!