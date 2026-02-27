Leak Confirms Titans New Logo

The Tennessee Titans full rebrand has been backed on a number of occasions by information and images online that, so far as anyone could tell, wasn't yet supposed to hit the public eye.

The first of which was a roundel logo that ditched the team's current trademark flames, among much else. It also opted for a roundel look sporting the Titans' throwback baby blue and red color scheme, most often associated with their Oilers identity. That was all fans had for a while and, even given the team's official tease for some sort of mid-March reveal, fueled weeks-worth of theories.

Now, once again, the franchise has suffered another leak. Whereas the first online listing saw the supposed new logo featured on a plush football, the second, posted online and immediately thereafter spread around the fanbase, sits on the front of a draft night hat.

New Apparent Details

The updated logo remains unchanged (the same one also featured, likely accidentally, on the Pat McAfee show), although the Titans' current navy color worked its way into this listing. When the first image came out, many rightfully assumed that the darker blue was being dropped entirely.

But after Tennessee included it in their own tease for the rebrand and, now, it appears in the spotlight on the bill of this leaked hat, Tennessee will retain all three of their current primary colors in some capacity. Paul Kuharsky backed the report in a post on X (Twitter).

Yes, that’s the new Titans logo.



The sharp 1999 points?



Softened.



Details ⬇️https://t.co/eEQkBeXpYJ — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) February 27, 2026

The only difference seems to be the pecking order in which the colors are employed. Tennessee, even if they keep the navy, may be trending towards favoring their historic look on a game-to-game basis.

Switching Primary Colors

For nearly a decade since their last jersey update, the Titans have preferred their dual hues of blue as go-to colors, with the red option being mostly relegated to occasional throwback uniforms and small logos on helmets and jerseys.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Now, with the opposite in the works, Tennessee fans are gearing up to embrace an entirely new era. With Robert Saleh's hire bringing one change and the expected uniform update another, all that's left to do now is win football games under a different banner.

All eyes now look to March 12 as an all-encompassing date for that rebuild and reveal, where the Titans are set to race toward their new horizon.

