Titans Lose on Last-Second Field Goal vs. Texans
The Tennessee Titans are wondering what could have been after a 16-13 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 11 inside Nissan Stadium.
The Titans had one of their best showings of the season in their game after the bye, but the Texans slightly edged them out to complete their AFC South series for the 2025 campaign. The Titans nearly won when they scored a touchdown inside of the two-minute warning and had a chance to go for two and take a lead.
Instead, Mike McCoy opted to go for the extra point, giving the Texans time to kick a game-winning field goal to escape Nashville with a victory. While the Texans would have had a chance to win either way, the Titans could have put a lot of pressure on them if they had taken a lead.
Titans Come Up Short vs. Texans
The Titans knew they would have a challenge against the No. 1 defense in the league, but they did a good job by matching their energy. The Titans scored a field goal in the first half and held the Texans scoreless, taking a 3-0 lead into the third quarter.
In the second half, the Texans took over. Wide receiver Nico Collins caught a touchdown from backup quarterback Davis Mills to take a lead and the Titans responded with a second Joey Slye field goal.
The Texans scored a field goal of their own to go up 13-6 and then Cam Ward led an impressive drive that ended in a four-yard touchdown to wide receiver Van Jefferson. Unfortunately for the Titans, that was all the offense could muster as the Texans ran the ball down the field to get the game-winning field goal from Matthew Wright.
Ward completed 24 of 37 passes for 194 yards and a touchdown. His leading receiver was tight end Chig Okonkwo, who caught three passes for 56 yards, including a 39-yard reception that put the Titans into the red zone on the final drive.
The Titans struggled to run the ball as Ward was the leading rusher with 33 yards. Tony Pollard had just 10 carries for 22 yards while Tyjae Spears added three yards on four attempts.
The Titans can take away some positives from the game, but it still ends in a loss, no matter how it is sliced. They will try to snap their losing streak in Week 12 against the Seattle Seahawks.
