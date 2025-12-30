Titans HC Wants to Spoil Jaguars’ Division Title

The Tennessee Titans' 2025-26 has been a whirlwind for the books across the board. After a brutal start for the second straight year under head coach Brian Callahan, the former Super Bowl calling offensive coordinator was promptly fired midseason, leading to a scramble for improvement and change on all levels of the team. And, after an extended rough period under interim HC Mike McCoy, Tennessee have recently found a relative groove.

Winning two of their last four bouts - and seeing vast, continuous improvement from rookie quarterback Cam Ward - the Titans have begun to make up for all their shortcomings over the last two years and beyond; more than that, the current, core players are working to instill hope in the franchise's future, too.

That vision won't be entirely clear until Tennessee hires a new captain, but in the meantime, the aforementioned McCoy has his sights set on what will likely be his last game holding the utmost position at the helm.

Playing Spoiler

It's a great opportunity to go back to a place where I spent three years and play a really good football team," McCoy said of his NFL alma-mater. "There are a lot of great memories there, and it's another one of those opportunities like we had in '22 and '23."

Two seasons ago, the Titans played the Jaguars in an almost identical scenario in which the latter were on the brink of securing the AFC South. A then 6-11 Tennessee team were at home that time and, with a 28-20 final score, took Jacksonville down in unashamed spoiler fashion.

Last time the Jaguars played the Titans in week 18 to win the division pic.twitter.com/kpvKS86Zzw — Zach (@Zachtomato1) December 30, 2025

"If we go in there and beat them, and all of a sudden somebody else — Houston — ends up winning, they win the division," he continued. "Things like that. It's an opportunity to go out there and do something like that against a division opponent."

Avoiding Horrible History

At 3-13 in their current state, the Titans have little else to play for than, once again, playing the spoiler. That, and avoiding their first winless season in the AFC South since 1982. Avoiding all-time horrible history may also be a good reason to "turn on the jets" for Tennessee.

For fans, given the team having already lost out on their chances for the first overall pick in next year's draft, the opportunity to end this season on a high note and eclipse last season's three-win total may make all the heartache up to this juncture worth it.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!﻿