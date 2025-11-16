Titans Get Good Injury News Before Texans Game
The Tennessee Titans are excited to face off against the Houston Texans after their bye in Week 11, namely because they are getting some of their key performers back in the lineup.
Wide receiver Calvin Ridley, defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons and outside linebacker Arden Key had been inactive for the past several weeks with injuries, but all of them will make their return to the lineup against the Texans. This will give the Titans a boost in several different positions on the ball, so they should be thrilled with their returns against the Texans.
"Missing two games, and then the bye week, I'm itching to get back out there," Simmons said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "The training staff is doing a hell of a job of getting me back healthy. … Today it felt good to be back out there."
With Simmons, Ridley and Key all back in the lineup, the defensive line, wide receiver corps and linebacker room will all have their best players back in action. That should give the Titans a shot to upset the Texans in their annual trip to Nissan Stadium.
Here's a look at who won't play for the Titans against the Texans.
DB Xavier Woods
Woods is the most notable inactive as he is dealing with a hamstring injury. So far this season, Woods has recorded 19 tackles, a sack and an interception.
DB Jerrick Reed II
Reed was claimed off waivers by the Titans on Nov. 5 after the league's trade deadline. He has only been with the team for less than two weeks, so the coaching staff wants to see more before he takes the field for them.
OL Drew Moss
Like Reed, Moss has not been with the team for long and is still learning the ins and outs of the offense. The Titans aren't ready to put him in the line of fire.
OT Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson
Crenshaw-Dickson picks up another healthy scratch. The undrafted rookie out of Florida has only suited up in two games this season and hasn't been seen since Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals.
Texans Inactives
The Texans are sitting defensive back Jalen Pitre, quarterback C.J. Stroud, kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn, wide receiver Braxton Berrios, running back Dameon Pierce, offensive tackle Jarrett Kingston and offensive lineman Ed Ingram.
Kickoff between the Texans and Titans is set for 12 p.m. CT.
