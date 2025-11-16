Titans Star DT Nearing Return From Injury
The Tennessee Titans, in addition to dealing with a widely covered and plainly embarrassing head-coaching debacle, have dealt with injuries to an unreasonable extent throughout the 2025-26 season. Missing, at one point or another, the majority of their star playmakers, the navy and white have had to make due with secondary options in just about every game; as a result, even if not solely so, the loss column has continued to populate.
The In-Between
Chief among their health woes have come on the defensive side of the ball, specifically impacting their veterans in that department. While the presence of edge rusher Arden Key, for example, is close to being reestablished, other players will continue to sit for significant time as the team tries to work itself out in their wake.
Somewhere in-between being essentially back and missing extensive time is longtime franchise cornerstone and go-to defensive tackle, Jeffery Simmons. Since being drafted by the Titans all the way back in 2019, Simmons has consistently led the defensive unit has a star-studded tackler and bonafide leader. After being seen getting light work in on the practice field this past week, Simmons spoke with Tennessee media about his impending return.
"Missing two games, and then the bye week, I'm itching to get back out there," Simmons said. "The training staff is doing a hell of a job of getting me back healthy… Today it felt good to be back out there."
Getting Back Out There
"It always sucks to be injured, and not being out there with your teammates," he continued. "It felt great just to be out there with the guys today, moving around a little bit."
"Hopefully this week will continue to go like I plan to go and hopefully I can get back out there," Simmons finished.
Even accounting for the time he's missed this year thus far — he initially went down on October 19, injuring his left hamstring against the New England Patriots — Simmons has posted impressive stats across the board, nonetheless.
With 21 solo tackles, 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble to boot, the DT was trending for a set of career-best metrics before his untimely injury forced him to the sideline. All the same, whenever he returns, Titans fans can expect the enduring reliability of one of the only players on the roster who they've been able to consistently count on over the last half-decade.
