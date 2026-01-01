Titans Can Spoil Jaguars Playoff Goal

Somehow, the AFC South is still up for grabs. It's one of three divisions that doesn't have a champion yet, though Tennessee Titans fans know they've been out of the running for quite some time.

While none of their three wins were in the division, the Titans have one final shot to leave their impression on the AFC South. Jacksonville came to Nissan Stadium and embarrassed the Titans at the end of November, so now it's time for revenge.

Not only are the Jaguars competing for the division title, they're looking to become the No. 1 seed as well. A loss to Tennessee would be embarrasing, to say the least. Titans fans have a lot of pride in their team, but they know it'll be a tough ask after their 25-3 loss just over a month ago.

Titans Looking To Play Spoiler

"We have a chance to hopefully get them out of the number one seed. It's a good team they have so we know we'll have our hands full," rookie quarterback Cam Ward said.

Earlier in the week, interim head coach Mike McCoy discussed all of the preparations that go into a game like this. It's not like Tennessee is going to be throwing caution to the wind, but it's McCoy's final chance to impress as head coach.

Ward has been playing stellar football these past few weeks. He wants to end the season on a win as that's been the gameplan all along. He noted how they would've loved to start with a win, but they've had to maneuver through a ton of obstacles to get to where they are today. Ward acknowledged the locker room will look a lot different in seven days, so this is a huge game for the team to go out with their heads held high.

Jaguars Pursuit Of AFC South And No. 1 Seed

Jaguars fans let the Titans hear it when they came to Nashville and got the job done on 11/30. That 25-3 win came in the middle of their seven-game winning streak, one the Titans have a chance to put an end to in Week 18.

All Jacksonville needs to do is win or tie with the Titans in Week 18. If somehow they fail to do so, they could get bailed out with a Houston Texans loss.

Other than that, the Jaguars need a win, Denver Broncos loss, and New England Patriots loss in Week 18 to become the No. 1 seed in the AFC. That's very much out of their control, but Tennessee knows they could knock them out of the No. 1 seed and potentially as division champions by playing spoiler in their final game of the year.

