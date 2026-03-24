Titans Looking For WR, Kick Return Help With Free Agent Workout

The Tennessee Titans, following their week-long run in free agency that saw a league-leading number of new acquisitions, have since turned their efforts on a string of pre-draft visits for potential prospects. With the draft itself taking place in less than one month now, Robert Saleh and his staff have put the pedal to the floor when it comes to collecting names and taking notes.

Although, Tennessee's efforts in free agency aren't necessarily done just yet. Still holding the highest cap space in the league and bearing question marks across the roster, what remains in the field clearly has the Titans' attention beyond a basic look.

Most recently, as reported by KPRC 2's Aaron Wilson, Saleh and Tennessee are looking to a veteran for potential help in their ever-underwhelming wide receiver room. Former Cleveland Browns pass-catcher Kaden Davis has been brought in for a workout.

Looking For Veteran Help

Davis (27) has served as a sort of rotational journeyman throughout his NFL career up to now, although he was entirely relegated to practice squads before appearing in one game for the Browns in 2024, and two this past season.

With only a handful of kick return statistics to show during that time (the longest being 40 yards), it's hard to imagine what Tennessee may see in Davis beyond reasons strictly concerned with depth. Put perhaps harshly, the ceiling here doesn't seem all that high.

Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Kaden Davis (89) | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

All the same, the Titans being in the market for a receiver at all seems to suggest that the front office is at least aware of the roster's gap at the position. Signing Wan'Dale Robinson certainly helped, but stopping there simply won't create enough seperation between the unit as it stands now, and what was arguably the worst unit in the league last season.

Tennessee needs more help, well beyond the bounds of their practice squad and any intermittent substitution.

Tennessee Needs Impactful Help

The Titans need an impact player to catch passes; through that lens, it's hard to think much of someone at the same position being pulled in for a workout like this one.

But it's also hard to blame a team for prioritizing positions beyong their starting spots and working to ensure that insurance is in-play in case of an injury at any point. There are few cons to a potential Davis signing, but upon zooming out, it'd do little to move the needle for a roster that still has a real chasm at his position.

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