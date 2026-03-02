Titans Have Major Interest in Free Agent WR

The Tennessee Titans, along with the rest of the NFL, have taken off full-throttle into their 2026 offseason. The franchise's news thus far has been dominated by combine-related blurbs and, thus far, one notable trade set to bolster Robert Saleh's defense.

Yet free agency looms for the Titans, demanding at least a measure of interest due to Tennessee's league-leading cap space. Moves are bound to be made in that regard, and smoke surrounding that fire has already begun to cloud the baby blue headlines.

Most recently, the Titans were once again mentioned as potential suitors for New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson. What first seemed like reference-driven speculation has now reportedly developed into legitimate interest from the camp in Nashville.

Titans Showing Significant Interest

According to insider Connor Hughes, not only is Robinson not expected to remain with the Giants, but Tennessee is already showing significant interest in the receiver in free agency's early stages.

"Robinson could be the most difficult to retain. His market is expected to be strong, and the Titans have significant interest," reported Hughes.

"Tennessee needs weapons for quarterback Cam Ward, and former Giants head coach Brian Daboll is on staff there. Sources SNY spoke with believed Robinson is more likely to play elsewhere than return to New York."

To say that the Titans need weapons for Ward is an understatement; given the shortcomings of Calvin Ridley, in multiple facets, Tennessee's pass-catching core was almost entirely relegated to Ward's fellow rookies.

Robinson, inversely, promises experience as well as congruence, with the latter relating to the ample time he's already spent under the aforementioned Daboll.

Experience and Congruence

Any cohesion that can possibly be kept whole from move-to-move, for any team, goes a long way. This is especially so for the Titans, given their rebuilding state and staff overhaul taking place on the sideline.

With Daboll in-line as offensive coordinator, Robinson's fit with the Titans explains itself. Coming off of a four-touchdown, 1,014-yard campaign, the receiver (25) looks to be entering his prime and is as ready as ever for a primary role.

Behind Malik Nabers - for the most part - Robinson didn't have much of an opportunity on that front in New York. In Nashville, on the other hand, Robinson's rise would be set to align with that of Ward's and, overall, the franchise's.

The Giants wideout certainly isn't Tennessee's only option at WR but, at least according to what the field has to offer thus far, he's by far the most sensible.

