Titans Should Go After Underrated WR

The Tennessee Titans hunt for a wide receiver - now widely publicized and theorized to death - took an unfortunate turn at the start of this week when primary target Alec Pierce was reported as a surefire keeper for his current team, the Indianapolis Colts.

With Pierce off the board, Tennessee will be forced to pivot to a backup plan in some measure. And while New York Giants wideout Wan'Dale Robinson still stands out as perhaps their most plausible option in that respect, another free agent receiver has flown under the radar and certainly resides within the realm of possibility for the Titans.

Enter: Jalen Nailor. The Minnesota Vikings receiver (26) was one of many in that unit this past year to suffer as the franchise spun wheels trying to answer the quarterback question, as many do. Not to mention that Nailor, like everyone else, is well behind Justin Jefferson in that team's pecking order.

Things Could Be Different in Tennessee

In Tennessee, though, things could be different from a number of angles. Not only do the Titans have the QB conundrum answered in the form of the steadily rising Cam Ward, but the team needs a receiver to step into the limelight and take one of, if not the top spot.

Not to mention that, with as many needs as the team has to fill, the more cost effective the option Tennessee ultimately lands on, the better. Nailor, given the right circumstance and an appropriate contract, has the tools to fit the Titans in both facets.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor (1) | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

With Nailor, especially in a potential move to Nashville, it’s all about perspective.

His most recent four-touchdown campaign didn’t mean much to Vikings fans. But in Tennessee? That would’ve tied the highest scoring count of any receiver on the team. And Nailor managed that with far less consistency under center than arguably any other team in the NFL.

A Value Option For the Titans

It's also worth mentioning that Nailor doubled the aforemetioned Jefferson's touchdown count on the season, but that's neithere here nor there.

What is relevant is that Tennessee would almost certainly be able to pull the secondary WR in on a cheaper deal than someone like Pierce and Robinson and, if the Titans can draft an early-round pass-catcher to pair with Nailor, the unit may rebuild itself in short time.

Free agency goes a lot deeper than the spotlight-type names, and Nailor could be the perfect example of that with Ward, and under Brian Daboll, in Tennessee.

