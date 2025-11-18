Titans HC Calls Out Offense After Close Loss
Moral victories are never preferable for a competitive NFL team. Then again, calling the 2025-26 Tennessee Titans "competitive" would be doing the franchise far too many favors in their current state. At 1-9, just about any form of positivity is welcome within the team, regardless, as difficult as it may be to admit, where a match ultimately winds up in the win column.
Examining the Wreckage
In their latest loss, fresh off a desperately needed bye week pitstop, the Titans encountered exactly that sort of scenario. In a 16-13 loss to the in-division opponent, the Houston Texans, what more can Tennessee do at this point than try to salvage something of worth from the wreckage of yet another defeat?
In the process of coming up short once more, Tennessee's offense showed mild fits of promise under rookie quarterback Cam Ward. While not every facet worked as well as it should — something head coach Mike McCoy was ready to admit — the interim captain still spoke positively of his team's offense the day after the duel.
"There's a couple of plays where he would tell you, if you asked him, he'd like to have back," McCoy said of the aforementioned Ward. "But I think he played well. … Overall, I think he played well. Happy with the way he played.
A tongue-in-cheek account on X posted a brutal statistic as the Titans struggled to score despite Ward's general consistency:
Needing Better Execution
"We can't run the ball like that," McCoy continued, expounding on the team's subpar rushing performance. "That was not good yesterday. … Obviously you'd like to run it more, but we didn't have the success you want to. We have to run the ball and execute better."
Of the Titans' measly 58 total yards on the ground, Ward accounted for a whopping 33 of them out of the pocket. The team's designated rushing attack was essentially nonexistent, forcing Ward to operate to a greater extent through the air than, even on his best day, he likely could've managed.
More frustrating, the Titans have, at one point or another, seemed to have pieces of a full offense shine in spurts. Their consistent inability to fit those pieces together is what holds the team back, and until a new coach is hired and the roster gets another reset, that issue will likely remain in play.
