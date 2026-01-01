Cam Ward Gives Blunt Response For Titans New Years Resolution

With everyone so hung up on New Years Resolutions, Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward gave a simple answer.

Looking at the landscape of this team, everything is about to change. They've played the most difficult schedule in the NFL, by far, and Ward has continued to improve as he's still kept out of the Rookie of the Year conversation.

His record as a starter may be 3-13, but no one can ignore the weapons, or lack thereof, that he has surrounding him. His offensive line has gotten a bit better since Bill Callahan's departure, but that isn't saying much.

With all eyes on the 2026 season with a new head coach and an ample amount of cap space, Tennessee should be set to do some damage. That said, Ward gave a blunt, three-word response as to what his New Years Resolution would be.

Cam Ward's New Years Resolution Excites Titans Fans

Cam Ward had a very straightforward answer on if he has a New Year’s resolution for 2026:



“WIN MORE FOOTBALL GAMES.”



During his final media appearance of 2025, Titans' Jim Wyatt asked Ward if there's Ward thinks he should do different next year. After taking a brief second to think about it, Ward responded, "Hopefully winning some more football games."

The 2025 No. 1 overall pick hasn't had it easy. In his first few games, he endured a change in both his play-caller and head coach. While it's clear Ward isn't the biggest fan of interim head coach Mike McCoy, the two have gotten on the same page these last few weeks and are creating magic on the field.

It doesn't always result in wins, but you couldn't ask much more out of Ward and this Titans squad. They've shown drastic improvement from earlier in the year, and now it's time to finish strong then get everything prepared for the 2026 season.

Titans Promising 2026 Outlook

Week 18 NFL QB rankings are here, and the focus is on Cam Ward.



Ward’s best moments this season should have the Titans feeling optimistic about their No. 1 pick from the 2025 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/st9sO9VTI9 — The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) December 30, 2025

Ward is this team's franchise quarterback, there's no debate to be had. He's the first rookie to throw for 3,000 yards in Titans' history, and that speaks volumes as to how he rebounded after such a slow start.

With eight touchdowns to just one interception in his last four games, Ward has done a complete 180 as to how he started the year. No one is asking Ward to be perfect, but soon he'll have a new head coach who will look to build the team around him. His goal for 2026 is simple, and it's extremely realistic at that. In no world should this team be winning just three games next season.

