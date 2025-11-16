Titans WR Carted Off vs. Texans
The Tennessee Titans are excited to have Calvin Ridley back in the lineup after his hamstring injury held him out for over a month, but his return has been short-lived.
In the first quarter of the team's Week 11 matchup against the Houston Texans, Ridley was carted off with an apparent right leg injury.
"The trainers helped Calvin Ridley to his feet, and he walked gingerly to the sideline. He's favoring his right leg," ESPN insider Turron Davenport wrote on X.
Ridley Hurts Ankle vs. Texans
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, Ridley is questionable to return with an ankle injury, but the fact that he was carted off isn't a good sign for his potential return. The Titans just got Ridley back after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 6, so it remains to be seen if the team will be conservative or not when it comes to his newest ailment.
Ridley had his best game of the season a week before injuring his hamstring, totaling five catches and 131 yards.
"It was real good. It was just good that we finally did it in a game. We did it all offseason, but now we're finally seeing eye-to-eye in the game," Cam Ward said of Ridley after the team's lone win of the season against the Arizona Cardinals.
"He made a ton of explosive plays for us. I think just his demeanor never changed throughout the game if we were down. And even when we had a two-minute drive, he just stayed right there and was ready to play, ready to get the ball. He's a big reason why we won today."
Since Ridley hurt himself in Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders, he has been on the sidelines. The Titans haven't won a game since he was last injured.
With Ridley out, the Titans will rely on rookies Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor, much like they have over the course of the season. The two of them have been promising, but Ridley's presence would have opened things up for the Titans on offense.
The Texans are dealing with a number of injuries themselves, including a pair of concussions to starting quarterback C.J. Stroud and defensive back Jalen Pitre, so the Titans should try their best to take advantage of an injured opponent and try to pull out their second win of the season.
The Titans and Texans are currently tied 0-0 midway through the first quarter at Nissan Stadium.
