Titans’ Mike McCoy Defends Wildcat Disaster With Baffling Excuse
The Tennessee Titans’ latest loss to the Los Angeles Chargers looked close on the scoreboard, but the numbers tell a different story.
Interim head coach Mike McCoy defended a series of head-scratching offensive decisions — including multiple failed wildcat calls — that left fans and analysts baffled.
Despite a few bright moments on defense and special teams, the Titans’ offense again stumbled, producing zero touchdowns in a 27-20 home defeat. McCoy’s postgame comments offered little reassurance, as he attributed the struggles to execution rather than the questionable play-calling that defined the afternoon.
Offensive Confusion and Missed Opportunities
The Titans’ offensive strategy unraveled early, and the experiment with direct snaps only deepened the chaos. McCoy said the coaching staff believed the wildcat approach would work.
“When the staff put the plan together they thought that was the best thing to do,” he explained. “It comes down to execution, we have to execute better.”
Those plays, however, consistently failed to gain momentum and underscored a pattern of poor situational decisions.
Tennessee’s offense managed just six points — none from offensive drives. The team’s only touchdowns came from a pick-six by linebacker Cody Barton and a 67-yard punt return from rookie Chimere Dike, one of the few bright spots in an otherwise bleak day.
Dike had been emerging as an offensive weapon in recent weeks, yet the Titans reverted to short passes and screens instead of testing defenses downfield.
Quarterback Cam Ward struggled, completing 12 of 21 passes for 145 yards. He narrowly avoided an interception when a dropped ball spared him, and he missed a wide-open Van Jefferson on a key third down.
Receiver Elic Ayomanor led the team with 46 yards through the air, while running back Tyjae Spears totaled 62 yards. On fourth and goal from the one-yard line, the Titans tried a power run with Tony Pollard that was stuffed, epitomizing the offense’s inefficiency.
Despite the defensive unit sacking Justin Herbert six times, Tennessee’s offense never found rhythm. McCoy lamented the self-inflicted wounds that derailed their chances.
“You walk off the field at the end and you see too many mistakes that we beat ourselves,” he said. “Seven penalties in the first half, that can’t happen. You look at the missed opportunities we had in the first half, seven penalties in the first half. That's tough. That's tough to put your head to hurt your football team."
Chargers’ Poise and Herbert’s Composure Seal the Win
The Chargers faced their own adversity, losing both starting tackles before halftime, yet quarterback Justin Herbert maintained control and guided the offense efficiently.
He finished 19 of 29 passing for 250 yards and two touchdowns, adding 57 rushing yards and a one-yard score that capped a nine-minute, 99-yard drive in the third quarter. His composure impressed head coach Jim Harbaugh, who said,
“Every time I think that he can’t impress more, he finds a way. He’s that guy. He’s that competitor.”
Herbert’s early interception, returned by Barton for a touchdown, didn’t shake him.
“It happened early,” Herbert said. “I thought we did a good job weathering the storm.”
That resilience proved decisive as the Chargers (6-3) tightened their grip on the game, outgaining the Titans 343-206 in total yards. Odafe Oweh led Los Angeles’ defense with two of the team’s four sacks.
For Tennessee (1-8), it marked a fourth consecutive defeat and their third under McCoy, who coached against his former team for the first time since leading the Chargers from 2013 to 2016.
“The big turning point obviously is getting stopped on the 1-yard line, then a big drive go down there and score so that's the difference,” McCoy admitted.
The Titans’ defense, missing several starters including Jeffery Simmons and L’Jarius Sneed, showed grit but lacked support. Herbert’s poise under pressure and Los Angeles’ timely defensive stands proved too much to overcome.
As the Titans head into their bye week with the trade deadline looming, they remain a team searching for answers — and a home win that has now eluded them for an entire year.
