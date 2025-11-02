Seven Takeaways From Titans Loss to Chargers
While it seemed like the Tennessee Titans were in it until the very end, it felt like quite the opposite. Their 27-20 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers only felt close due to an early pick-six and punt return touchdown. If it weren't for those situations, this would've been an entirely different game.
1. Cody Barton Comes Alive
Barton, who had two interceptions this year, picked up a huge pick-six at the beginning of the game. The Titans 28-year-old linebacker has been met with criticism this season, but his key play put the Titans up 7-0 early. Sadly, they weren't able to capitalize.
2. Special Teams Touchdown
If the pick-six wasn't enough, Tennessee proved that they don't need a competent offense to score points. Ultimately, their lack of an offense cost them, but wide receiver Chimere Dike showed just how explosive he can be on special teams. Having led the NFL in all-purpose yards, Dike added another huge moment to his rookie resume.
3. Can't Stop Justin Herbert
In the end, quarterback Justin Herbert finished 19/29 for 250 yards with two touchdowns and the interception. Not only was he an elite passer, but he led the Chargers with nine carries for 57 yards and a touchdown.
4. Titans Defense Can't Stop the Run
While Tennessee held running back Kimani Vidal to just 2.5 yards per carry, Jaret Patterson and Herbert proved to be much more explosive. The Chargers, who have struggled on the ground this season, finished with 30 carries for 131 yards. Herbert's explosive 29-yard carry helped contribute to the team's 4.36 average.
5. Tyjae Spears Steps Up in the Passing Game
This seemed like the perfect game for RB Spears to make an impact, but he surprisingly was quiet on the ground. Pollard, who may be on the way out, led the way with 10 carries for 56 yards. Spears was held to just 26 yards on seven carries, but added 36 yards on three receptions. He ended up being the team's second leading receiver.
6. Can You Trust Elic Ayomanor?
Rookie WR Elic Ayomanor has been a hot commodity all season long. He finally surpassed Calvin Ridley's receiving total, finishing with three receptions for 46 yards against the Chargers. Ridley, who missed his third straight game, could be a name to watch at the trade deadline. Ayomanor may have led the team in receiving, but he also proved why he isn't the most reliable.
7. Mike McCoy Doesn't Have What it Takes
At this point, it's hard to put all of the blame on the Titans interim head coach. McCoy doesn't exactly have the best team in the world, but he made a few decisions against the Chargers that left fans questioning everything. It never seemed like he was going to be the team's next head coach, but this performance sealed his fate.
