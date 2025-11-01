Peyton Manning Advice Helped Cam Ward Overcome Titans Woes
After the failed Will Levis experiment last season, Tennessee Titans fans are already giving up on Cam Ward. The 2025 No. 1 overall pick hasn't lived up to the hype. He's been a turnover machine, but it's hard to put all of the blame on the rookie.
Tennessee's 2025 season has been a disaster, and somehow they're on pace to be worse than they were last season. Coming off a three-win season, expectations were much, much higher. Instead, Ward has thrown five touchdowns to just six interceptions and has fumbled more times than Titans fans can count.
Recently, he spoke with ESPN's Turron Davenport and discussed his conversations with legendary NFL QB Peyton Manning. Manning, who won a record five MVP awards, is the perfect man to get Ward back to his glory days at the collegiate level.
Peyton Manning's Advice to Cam Ward
"I'd say the best advice he gave me is no matter how high you get or how low you get, you just got to continue to be yourself, lead the guys the way you know how to lead them and at the end of the day, just play football," Ward said.
His relationship with Manning began at the Manning Passing Academy a few years ago. Peyton is no stranger to struggling in his rookie season, so he's the perfect guy to get Ward back on track. If Ward turns out anything close to what Manning produced in his career, Titans fans will have a lot to celebrate.
"Just having a relationship with Peyton, it's cool because he constantly tells me the little things I have to work on," Ward added. "Keep on going one day at a time."
Ward Looks To Turn Things Around At Home
If there's one thing that can get Ward back on track, it's being able to settle in at home. The Titans, who have a Bye after they play the Chargers, play four straight games at Nissan Stadium. There's nothing quite like playing at home and getting the adrenaline of the fans, if there are even any left.
Titans fans have remained loyal throughout this entire process, including selling a boatload of tickets for when the team moves to their new stadium. Ward is going to be a focal point of that transition, it's just a matter of him shaking off a sub-par rookie season. He still has time to turn things around, and this homestretch is the perfect chance to prove himself.
