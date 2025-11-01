Titans RB Appears Safe Amidst Trade Rumors
With the Nov. 4 trade deadline rapidly approaching, the Tennessee Titans, due to their own dire state, have been dubbed by many as a team that may engage in a full-on fire sale regarding their roster and litany of technically disposable pieces. Just this week, due to the team's suspiciously overloaded injury report, the rumor mill is working overtime as it relates to the Titans' anticipated moves.
Among the names likely to at least be considered on the market are wide receiver Calvin Ridley, linebacker Arden Key and safety Xavier Woods, among others. Though, as of very recently, a number that has surprisingly ducked much of the trade-related smoke is #20, that of veteran running back Tony Pollard.
New to Tennessee
Pollard, who spent the first stretch of this season as the Titans' primary option on the ground before the return of fellow back Tyjae Spears from injury, is working through his seventh year in the league, though only his second in Tennessee.
He spent the first portion of his career spinning wheels in Dallas as a Cowboy, before gaining traction there and using that newfound leverage to land a role in a Tennessee offense that, at the time, were looking to take the league by storm under new head coach - and former Super Bowl-coaching offensive coordinator - Brian Callahan.
We all know how that panned out; for better and, more often than not, worse.
Given the team's firing Brian Callahan six games into his second season, much of the aftermath of that decision involved the players that he'd brought in during his tenure. Pollard, especially situated in front of the aforementioned younger, potential-driven Spears, looked like an odd man out to many as Tennessee tested the trade waters.
Boring Consistency is Still Consistency
Yet, given his absence from the injury report and the general lack of "smoke" in his direction, Pollard appears to be staying put for the time being. Despite the optics, for a Tennessee team that has lacked any consistency or sense of vetera leadership, that may actually be a good thing.
While he's only notched two touchdowns on the season thus far, Pollard is far from the only clearly talented player to struggle within the ever-shifting landscape of the Titans' offense. Even when he isn't scoring, the back has consistently handled majority snap shares and, at times, been an anchor for an offense that can't move the ball any other way.
As the Titans gear up to cull much of their roster ahead of another inevitable rebuild, Pollard remaining on the roster after the dust settles should provide a sense of stability if he does indeed stick around.
Explosiveness isn't necessary, at least for the time, and until Spears breaks out as a full-fledged, team-leading rusher, Pollard's presence should remain welcome in Tennessee.
