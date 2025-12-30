Titans Warned Against Drafting Injury Prone Arizona State WR

The Tennessee Titans are heading into the 2026 NFL Draft knowing they need to land a difference-maker at a premium spot. All signs point to Tennessee holding a top-five pick, with the exact slot set to be finalized after their Week 18 showdown with the Jaguars.

Once the dust settles, that’s when Mike Borgonzi can really get to work. A pivotal offseason is coming fast, one that also includes a head coaching hire and a chance to reset the franchise’s trajectory.

Two positions are already dominating draft chatter in Nashville. Rookie QB Cam Ward needs a true WR1 who can tilt coverage and make life easier. On the other side of the ball, the defense could use a legit edge rusher, the kind of pass-rushing threat that keeps opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable all game long.

Either way, the Titans are sitting in prime position to add a cornerstone piece. And this pick could shape the next era in Tennessee.

NFL Insider Pumps the Brakes on Titans Taking Tyson

Pro Football Focus just dropped its latest 2026 NFL mock draft, and in this run, the Titans land Arizona State wideout Jordyn Tyson at No. 6 overall. On paper, it makes sense. Tennessee needs juice at receiver. But this is one spot where the Titans may need to pump the brakes.

Tyson’s injury history is the elephant in the room, and the concern isn’t just coming from draft Twitter. NFL insider Justin Melo echoed the hesitation on X.

“The #Titans desperately need a WR1, but I'm not sure they can take a chance on Jordyn Tyson's injury history," he wrote.

That caution hits close to home in Nashville. The Titans already lived through this movie with Treylon Burks. A first-round swing that never fully connected because availability was always an issue. Moving on from Burks earlier this season left the offense without a true alpha wideout, and it’s exactly why Tennessee can’t afford to miss again on a top-10 pick.

None of this is a knock on Tyson’s talent. When he’s been on the field, he’s been electric. The Allen, Texas native put up 61 catches for 711 yards and eight touchdowns in just nine games this season. That’s WR1 production, no qualifiers needed.

The problem is keeping him on the field. A major knee injury derailed his time at Colorado and wiped out most of his 2023 season. In 2024, a collarbone injury kept him out of Arizona State’s playoff run. Now, a hamstring issue has sidelined him for at least a month during his platform year.

And that’s the frustrating part. Before the injury, Tyson was on an absolute heater. Four 100-yard games early. Fifty-seven catches for 628 yards and eight touchdowns, plus another score on the ground, all before Veterans Day. That’s a full-season résumé for a lot of prospects. Doing it in half a season is legit.

The good news for the Sun Devils is Tyson is trending toward a return. The good news for draft evaluators is the tape still pops. His stock isn’t free-falling to Day 2. If anything, he could still hear his name called early on Thursday night.

But for the Titans, this is about value and risk tolerance. Tyson might end up being WR1 in this class when it’s all said and done. Missing this much time, though, could be the difference between being a top-10 pick and settling into the middle of Round 1. A range that may better match both his upside and the medical question marks.

