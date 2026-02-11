Titans Overpaid Without Results Last Season

As the 2026 offseason takes full hold following the finish of Super Bowl 60, the Tennessee Titans emerge as serious suitors for any given heavy-hitter in free agency. The Titans boast the roomiest cap space in all the NFL, luckily sporting an unmatched financial liquidity right as a first-year head coach takes the reins, in Robert Saleh.

Saleh, given the cap, will have all the tools necessary to rebuild his team from the ground up, however he sees fit. With Cam Ward situated firmly at the core of the roster, the Titans' future has flopped from worrying (under Brian Callahan) to, thus far, bullish, under Saleh's leadership.

Although, just because Tennessee has money to spend, doesn't mean they'll spend it well. In fact, this past season, the Titans were among the biggest spenders in the entire league at two positions in which they saw, inversely, subpar performance.

Spending High, Playing Low

According to a spread of statistics from Zach Lyons in a post on X (Twitter) and confirmed via Spotrac the Titans took a top five cap hit at two crucial playmaking positions; namely, wide receiver (fifth) and cornerback (third).

Coming in at, per FOX Sports, 30th in passing offense and 23rd in pass defense, respectively, Tennessee saw painfully little evidence of their dollar at work. Of course, these two positions don't entirely account for the team's failures in those statistics, but between the money spent and results produced, the chasm is large enough to warrant serious questions even still.

In terms of a position groups total 2025 cap hit, the #Titans were top-5 at two positions



• WR (5th highest) ($33.6m)

• CB (3rd) ($26.1m)



They were also top-10 in:

• OL (10th) ($50.9m)

• RB (10th) ($11.9m)

• DL (6th) ($34.9m)

• SAF (8th) ($16.8M) — Zach Lyons (@TheZachLyons) February 10, 2026

Asking Serious Questions

In the form of WR Calvin Ridley and CB L'Jarius Sneed, among potential others, the Titans have a chance to immediately reap some of what was sown at these points of emphasis in the form of cap casualties.

Though even if Ridley, Sneed, and any and all other under-performers are cut, Tennessee's latest leader will have to prove that his group is dedicated to different results and a more frugal approach.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

For the time, with the offseason just beginning, all that can really be said about the Titans is that, under Saleh, they've managed a positive offseason thus far. Spurred by experience and based on the little reliable talent on the roster, Saleh is taking what works and restructuring the rest.

The big thing left to do now is spend money and, this time, the hope is that Saleh will spend it well. Tennessee is one good offseason away from being formidable in the AFC South once more.

