Titans Must Add Another WR

The Tennessee Titans have made major waves on multiple levels in free agency thus far, although perhaps none bigger than those wrought from the big-deal signing of wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson. The former New York Giants wideout is set to helm Brian Daboll's offense alongside Cam Ward, and the pairing makes sense from all angles.

But Ward's pass-catching options last season weren't among the worst in the league because they lacked one guy; they lacked multiple guys, and any sort of variety at all.

Robinson certainly helps, and is likely to become Ward's go-to receiver in an offense that has the chance to explode between the two of them. But with capital in the NFL Draft and a fair bit of cap space left still, Tennessee shouldn't be done improving at that position.

Titans Can't Rest at Wide Receiver

With $46 million still remaining in the cap (according to Spotrac), the Titans have a more than workable piggy bank even after signing more than 10 new players in this year's cycle. That's more than many teams entered the offseason with in total.

That's more than enough to make a secondary splash in the receiver room, and a few names still remain on the board that are at least worthy of a look.

Tennessee could consider both Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings, for example. Both receiver scored ample amounts this past season (five and nine touchdowns, respectively), and each have reached veteran status, (30 and 28) which would seem to fit in nicely next to both the aforementioned younger playmakers.

The Titans also have the opportunity to land on a receiver in the draft, where picks No. 35 and No. 66 both appear to be prime fields for such a selection following their top, fourth overall selection.

In that right, Indiana's Omar Cooper Jr. and Tennessee's Chris Brazzell II. However it shakes out, Robert Saleh and his staff have options.

Tennessee Has Options

No matter how the brass decides to go about it, the Titans are another pass-catching playmaker away from a complete enough unit to compete in that respect.

With Ward trending upwards and recovering well from his injury, too, the soon-to-be sophomore QB is in position to continue to come into his franchise-defining role.

It'll be a matter of who the Titans put around him (and in front of him, although that's an entirely different issue), when it comes to just how soon Ward can get there.

