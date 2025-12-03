Titans Fans Share Lofty Offseason Hopes

The Tennessee Titans have spent the majority of their 2025-26 season "spinning wheels," at least as far as their future direction as a franchise goes. Entering the season with head coach Brian Callahan at the helm, most seemed painfully aware that the marriage between team and coach (despite it being only his second season at the position) wouldn't last long.

Cant Buy a Win

After six games, those feelings came to fruition in a midseason firing that still somehow seemed preemptive. In the wake of the change, Tennessee hasn't managed to add a single additional win to their already unimpressive tally of the one they managed prior under interim option Mike McCoy. Though inversely, the subsequent coaching search that has opened post-Callahan has gone a long way in inspiring discussion among a fanbase that had long been dormant.

Following the team's latest loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Titans faithful took to X (Twitter) to share their hopes and goals for the team this offseason.

"Hire Robert Saleh as coach," said one fan, reflecting a relatively uncommon sentiment among a fanbase that isn't enamored with the idea of hiring a lead-man who came up seriously short at his previous stop.

All the same, Saleh has found extensive success in a defensive coordinator role for the San Francisco 49ers, possible earning him a second look from the right suitor.

What is the first move you want the Titans to make the second the season ends?

"Hire a better coach than Mike vrabel," said another. While Titans fans are still overall bitter about Vrabel's firing, recent success and overall dismissive attitude of his time in Tennessee, this lofty expectation is unlikely to yield in reality, at least in an immediate sense.

"Won't happen. For one, there isn't a better coach than Vrabel available," said a reply.

Fans Have Lost Faith

"Gonna be real honest here. I don’t care very much anymore," remarked another, in perhaps more dire fashion than most. "And have even less faith that any decisions made from this front office will have any positive impact whatsoever."

Harsh, sure, but for a team approaching a (likely) composite five wins over two seasons, such an apocalyptic mindset doesn't appear all that far removed from reality. Then again, given their current opening at HC, the franchise is at least moving in a necessary direction.

So long as Tennessee makes a good hire next, their young talent guarantees a chance, at least, to improve. Then again, after the last hire, that's far from guaranteed in itself.

